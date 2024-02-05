Major League Baseball How to watch MLB games: Channels, live stream, free Updated Feb. 5, 2024 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring training is upon us, so it's time to think about the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Check out the information below for everything you need to know about watching MLB games this season.

Where can I watch MLB games? What channels will they be on?

MLB games are shown on a variety of channels depending on whether they are locally broadcast (think Bally Sports, NESN, SNY, etc.) or nationally broadcast.

National Broadcasts Channels

FOX

FS1

TBS

ESPN/ABC

MLB Network

Regional Sports Networks

Bally Sports

NBC Sports Regional Networks

Fenway Sports Group

Marquee Sports Network

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Root Sports

Space City Home Network

Spectrum SportsNet LA

SportsNet New York

YES Network

Sportsnet

How can I livestream MLB games or watch them without cable?

There are several different ways to stream baseball in 2024. For a cable-like experience, you can subscribe to live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV. Depending on the service and package, you might have access to FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN or MLB Network.

You can also live stream MLB games on MLB.TV. This service allows you to access RSNs, but you are subject to blackouts of your local RSN games as well as national broadcasts.

Finally, Apple TV+ provides subscribers with access to a limited number of exclusive games on Friday nights. Each week, you will get two live games as well as live look-ins from around the league.

How can I watch MLB games for free?

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch MLB games on your local FOX stations. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

In addition, many streaming services provide limited free trials for new users.

When does 2024 Spring Training begin?

2024 Spring Training officially begins on Thursday, February 22, 2024, and will run through March 26, 2024.

When is Opening Day?

MLB Opening Day is scheduled for March 28, 2024.

