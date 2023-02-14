Major League Baseball
2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team
Updated Jan. 29, 2024 4:21 p.m. ET
With the NFL season nearing its end, that means Spring Training baseball is just around the corner.
Looking forward to watching your favorite MLB team return to action? Here are the spring training schedule, report dates and locations for every single team.
2024 Spring Training Schedule
When does Spring Training start?
2024 Spring Training officially begins on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in the Cactus League opener.
All 30 Major League clubs begin play in Cactus and Grapefruit League games on Saturday, February 24.
When does Spring Training end?
Spring training will continue throughout February and March. The final day of Spring Training is March 26, 2024. MLB Opening day is scheduled for March 28, 2024. For a complete list of games, check out our Spring Training Schedule.
Spring Training Report Dates and Locations
Cactus League
- Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Fri., Feb. 9
- Position players report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: HoHoKam Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Sun., Feb. 11
- Position players report date: Fri., Feb 16
- Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
Grapefruit League
- Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: LECOM Park, Clearwater, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
- Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20
- Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
- Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
