2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team
2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team

Updated Jan. 29, 2024 4:21 p.m. ET

With the NFL season nearing its end, that means Spring Training baseball is just around the corner.

Looking forward to watching your favorite MLB team return to action? Here are the spring training schedule, report dates and locations for every single team.

2024 Spring Training Schedule

When does Spring Training start?

2024 Spring Training officially begins on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in the Cactus League opener.

All 30 Major League clubs begin play in Cactus and Grapefruit League games on Saturday, February 24. 

When does Spring Training end?

Spring training will continue throughout February and March. The final day of Spring Training is March 26, 2024. MLB Opening day is scheduled for March 28, 2024. For a complete list of games, check out our Spring Training Schedule.

Spring Training Report Dates and Locations

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Chicago Cubs

  • Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Chicago White Sox

  • Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Cincinnati Reds

  • Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Cleveland Guardians

  • Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Colorado Rockies

  • Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Kansas City Royals

  • Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Los Angeles Angels

  • Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Fri., Feb. 9
  • Position players report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Milwaukee Brewers

  • Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Oakland Athletics

  • Location: HoHoKam Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

San Diego Padres

  • Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Sun., Feb. 11
  • Position players report date: Fri., Feb 16

San Francisco Giants 

  • Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Seattle Mariners 

  • Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Texas Rangers 

  • Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves

  • Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Baltimore Orioles

  • Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Boston Red Sox

  • Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Detroit Tigers

  • Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Houston Astros

  • Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Miami Marlins

  • Location: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Minnesota Twins

  • Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

New York Mets

  • Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

New York Yankees

  • Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Pittsburgh Pirates 

  • Location: LECOM Park, Clearwater, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

St. Louis Cardinals

  • Location: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Tampa Bay Rays 

  • Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Toronto Blue Jays 

  • Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Washington Nationals

  • Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14
  • Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19
