Major League Baseball 2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team Updated Jan. 29, 2024 4:21 p.m. ET

With the NFL season nearing its end, that means Spring Training baseball is just around the corner.

Looking forward to watching your favorite MLB team return to action? Here are the spring training schedule, report dates and locations for every single team.

2024 Spring Training Schedule

When does Spring Training start?

2024 Spring Training officially begins on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in the Cactus League opener.

All 30 Major League clubs begin play in Cactus and Grapefruit League games on Saturday, February 24.

When does Spring Training end?

Spring training will continue throughout February and March. The final day of Spring Training is March 26, 2024. MLB Opening day is scheduled for March 28, 2024. For a complete list of games, check out our Spring Training Schedule.

Spring Training Report Dates and Locations

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Chicago Cubs

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Chicago White Sox

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Cincinnati Reds

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Cleveland Guardians

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Colorado Rockies

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Kansas City Royals

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Los Angeles Angels

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Los Angeles Dodgers

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Fri., Feb. 9

Position players report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Milwaukee Brewers

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Oakland Athletics

Location: HoHoKam Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

San Diego Padres

Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Sun., Feb. 11

Position players report date: Fri., Feb 16

San Francisco Giants

Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Seattle Mariners

Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Texas Rangers

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Baltimore Orioles

Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Boston Red Sox

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Detroit Tigers

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Houston Astros

Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Miami Marlins

Location: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Minnesota Twins

Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

New York Mets

Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

New York Yankees

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies

Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location: LECOM Park, Clearwater, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

St. Louis Cardinals

Location: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Tampa Bay Rays

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

Toronto Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Thurs., Feb. 15

Position players report date: Tues., Feb. 20

Washington Nationals

Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Wed., Feb. 14

Position players report date: Mon., Feb. 19

