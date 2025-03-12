Major League Baseball New Royals closer Carlos Estévez to make spring training debut on Friday Published Mar. 12, 2025 7:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Kansas City Royals closer Carlos Estevez is to make his spring training debut on Friday after throwing live batting practice this week.

Estévez had been bothered by lower back tightness, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro said a live bullpen session on Tuesday went well, clearing the way for Estévez to pitch against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 32-year-old Estévez signed a $22 million, two-year contract with the Royals after going 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 saves in 31 chances over 54 appearances with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, who acquired him in July.

Estévez was an All-Star with the Angels two years ago, going 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 63 appearances. He's expected to be ready for opening day, barring setbacks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

