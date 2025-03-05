Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters Published Mar. 5, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB regular season is scheduled to start in Tokyo, Japan on March 18 on FOX, with MLB's traditional Opening Day scheduled for Thursday, March 27. This is the earliest Opening Day in MLB history. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s Opening Day games, including teams, times and TV channels — all times Eastern.

When does the 2025 MLB season start?

The 2025 MLB season is scheduled to begin overseas with a two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan. The Dodgers and Cubs will play on Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19. This is the sixth time that a MLB season opener has taken place in Tokyo, Japan.

The Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Cubs' Shota Imanaga will be making their first Opening Day starts.

2025 MLB Opening Day Schedule

A week after the games in Japan, MLB Opening Day is slated for Thursday, March 27, 2025. Below are the matchups scheduled for that day as well as starting pitchers and how many times they've started on Opening Day:

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

How to watch 2025 MLB Opening Day games

Where can I watch MLB Opening Day games? What channel will they be on?

Most Opening Day games will be played on the regional sports networks affiliated with each baseball club. MLB's Opening Night game will be broadcast on ESPN. For each specific channel, check out our MLB Schedule.

How can I stream MLB's Opening Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry ESPN and RSNs can be used to stream the games. You can also stream MLB games on MLB.TV with local blackout restrictions.

Which MLB teams play on Opening Day?

28 of the 30 MLB clubs will be in action on Opening Day. The Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays will start their season on March 28, after their game was moved in order to provide more time to prepare George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL, the field that will serve as the Rays' home park for the 2025 season.

