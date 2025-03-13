Major League Baseball 5 trade candidates Yankees should monitor in 2025 to help replace Gerrit Cole Published Mar. 13, 2025 8:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Juan Soto rebuffed the Yankees' offer to stay in the Bronx, they pivoted to a new game plan — one that would strengthen their pitching staff in hopes of offsetting the possibility of diminished offensive production. Their strategy looked slick on paper. After all, adding Max Fried, the top left-handed starter on the market, and Devin Williams, a two-time All-Star and one of the best closers in the game, just days after Soto's decision to play for the Mets made for a staggering response. But, as general manager Brian Cashman likes to say, "If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans."

The Yankees entered spring training with a top-three rotation in baseball, and now that staff is limping into Opening Day with 40% of its starters on the injured list and a whole host of open-ended questions about their durability. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery this week. Right-hander Luis Gil, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, will miss at least three months with a high-grade lat strain. Clarke Schmidt is dealing with a cranky back and will have a delayed start to the season. Fried is now the club's de facto ace, but he dealt with forearm issues just last season, and it's a legitimate concern whether he can stay healthy for a full year.

"We've taken a number of hits to the starting rotation," Cashman told reporters in Tampa, Fla. this week. "We certainly can't afford to take anymore."

It's clear the Yankees need more starting pitching depth to save their season, but due to the timing of these injuries, they have little choice but to go with the arms they have internally and wait until the July 31 trade deadline to make a significant outside addition. What's left of the Yankees rotation — Fried, Carlos Rodon, Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and organizational arms competing for the fifth spot — has to stay healthy and perform at the top of its game through the first half of the season. We'll give it a 10 out of 10 on the ambition scale.

If the Yankees can overcome their setbacks and stay afloat long enough for names to materialize on the trade block, they can upgrade their pitching staff by the summer — just in time for a pennant chase. New York's farm system is regarded as thin by rival executives, but the Yankees may have no choice but to part with future stars if they want to win a championship with their current superstar, Aaron Judge. Here are a handful of starting pitchers to watch through the first few months of the season who could, eventually, be traded and help the Bronx Bombers replace Cole.

The Yankees aren't in a position to make a trade for Cease before Opening Day, mainly because acquiring the coveted right-hander would mean giving up top prospects (like outfielder Jasson Dominguez and pitcher Will Warren) who figure to be key players on the 2025 roster. But the club should have a better idea by July's trade deadline of which players in its farm system are superfluous enough that Cashman can swing a deal for San Diego's high-profile ace.

Cease is set to enter free agency after this season, so the Yankees would be looking at a one-year rental with an opportunity to sign him in the upcoming offseason. After the White Sox flipped the 29-year-old to the Padres last spring, Cease led the major leagues with 33 starts and went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA for San Diego. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting after recording a 1.07 WHIP and 224 strikeouts across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched. The Padres want to compete this year, but if they're sellers by the trade deadline, Cease will have several suitors, and the Yankees should be one of them.

Major League Baseball's season was barely five weeks old when the Marlins shocked the industry last year by trading Luis Arraez to the Padres, kickstarting the market as early as the third day of May. Then, the Marlins nosedived and dropped 100 games for the second time in six years. Deep in a rebuild that has fans irritated and impatient, they're poised for another fruitless season in 2025. Alcantara, one of the only recognizable names left on the Marlins roster, is expected to be out of Miami by the time the NFL preseason starts.

Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young award winner, will be particularly pricey for executives shopping the righty because he won't become a free agent until 2028. He's owed $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026, with a $21 million club option in 2027. It's possible his asking price will be slightly diminished since he's coming off a major injury (Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2023 season) and it's unclear how he will perform this year. In that sense, it would be in Miami's best interests to deal Alcantara before he throws a single pitch this season. Going for Alcantara would cost the Yankees two of their top five prospects, and that package would likely have to include Dominguez and top outfield prospect Spencer Jones or No. 2 overall prospect George Lombard Jr.

It's fair to question whether the Diamondbacks are comfortable paying Gallen the top market price after they signed Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract. Gallen, 29, will hit free agency after this season and is expected to command around $200 million overall if he has a solid year. If the Diamondbacks fall out of contention before the summer, they could strongly consider moving Gallen at the trade deadline to reap the benefits of a prospect haul. By then, the Yankees certainly wouldn't be the only suitors for Gallen, and Arizona would need an impressive offer to part with its longtime ace.

Gallen touts a 26.6% strikeout rate, 7.6% walk rate, and 3.29 ERA since his 2019 rookie season. He finished in the top five in NL Cy Young balloting in 2022 and 2023, earning an All-Star nod and helping the Diamondbacks win the NL pennant in the latter of those two seasons. Gallen was sidelined for roughly a month with a hamstring strain last year, which may have impacted his performance (3.65 ERA, 148 innings) in 2024. But, make no mistake, Gallen is a Cy Young-caliber pitcher when he's healthy. If the D-backs struggle early this season, expect Gallen to be at the center of trade talks for contenders searching for starting pitching help.

Seattle barely showed signs of life this offseason, only signing two free agents to major-league deals and slightly raising its payroll. Similarly, the Mariners were stubborn about moving their rush of arms despite high interest, but the right deal could convince them to accept a trade for Castillo. The 32-year-old was at the center of trade rumors this past Winter Meetings and even though nothing materialized, we should expect many contenders to keep a watchful eye on the workhorse through the first half of the season. It would behoove the Yankees to be one of them.

Castillo is one of the most consistent starting pitchers in the major leagues; his 1,140.2 innings pitched since 2018 are ranked sixth-most among all qualified MLB starters in that span. The right-hander logged a 3.65 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24.3% strikeout rate and 6.5% walk rate through 30 starts in 2024. He ran into a hamstring injury that cut his season short last year, but was still throwing bullpens and working his way back in case the Mariners made the playoffs. He's owed roughly $70 million through 2027, so this would be a long-term deal and added financial risk for the Yankees, but they need security in the rotation next year, too, as Cole continues rehabbing from elbow surgery.

Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned reunion? King was a part of the Yankees' loaded trade package that landed Soto before the 2024 season, and he responded by excelling in his first full season as a starter last year. King made 30 starts for San Diego and went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA and 27.7% strikeout rate across 173.2 innings to go with a seventh-place finish in the NL Cy Young ballot. King, who will enter free agency next winter, would be a highly sought-after rental target if he builds on his success from last season. For the Yankees, acquiring King would likely mean giving up Dominguez.

Like Cease, the Padres are expected to hold on to King for the start of the regular season since they have aspirations to contend. But things can change and move quickly with Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, who is known to make trade deals at unconventional times. Since Cashman has floated concerns about the Yankees exceeding the luxury tax, King is an ideal trade candidate because he would add just $4 million to their $300 million-plus payroll. King is earning $1 million in base salary and $3 million from his signing bonus in 2025.

Deesha Thosar is a MLB reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for four years as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

