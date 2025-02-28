Major League Baseball
Top MLB prospect Samuel Basallo launches ball over scoreboard in Spring Training
Published Feb. 28, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET

The Samuel Basallo hype train made a stop at Ed Smith Stadium on Thursday.

Basallo, the No. 1-ranked catching prospect in Major League Baseball and the No. 13-ranked prospect overall, blasted a home run over the center field scoreboard that landed in the outfield of one of the back fields during the Baltimore Orioles' Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Basallo called the home run one of the "top three" longest hits of his career, according to The Baltimore Sun, with the ball having traveled just under 500 feet.

The Orioles came out on top, 11-8, and the 20-year-old Saballo had a home run in his lone at-bat.

Basallo, who was born in the Dominican Republic, signed with the Orioles as an international free agent in 2021. He was promoted to the triple-A Norfolk Tides in August after spending the majority of the year with the double-A Bowie Baysox.

The Orioles finished the 2024 season as the runner-up in the AL East, trailing only the New York Yankees.

Baltimore will open their MLB regular season against Toronto on March 27.

