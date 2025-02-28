Top MLB prospect Samuel Basallo launches ball over scoreboard in Spring Training
The Samuel Basallo hype train made a stop at Ed Smith Stadium on Thursday.
Basallo, the No. 1-ranked catching prospect in Major League Baseball and the No. 13-ranked prospect overall, blasted a home run over the center field scoreboard that landed in the outfield of one of the back fields during the Baltimore Orioles' Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Basallo called the home run one of the "top three" longest hits of his career, according to The Baltimore Sun, with the ball having traveled just under 500 feet.
The Orioles came out on top, 11-8, and the 20-year-old Saballo had a home run in his lone at-bat.
Basallo, who was born in the Dominican Republic, signed with the Orioles as an international free agent in 2021. He was promoted to the triple-A Norfolk Tides in August after spending the majority of the year with the double-A Bowie Baysox.
The Orioles finished the 2024 season as the runner-up in the AL East, trailing only the New York Yankees.
Baltimore will open their MLB regular season against Toronto on March 27.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Nestor Cortes says Yankees were 'the better team' in 2024 World Series vs. Dodgers
MLB on FOX: Schedule, key dates and how to watch
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to make 2025 spring training debut against Angels on Friday
2025 MLB odds: Dodgers, White Sox favored to have best, worst records
Who are the 10 biggest athletes currently playing in New York?
-
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Pirates sign LHP Andrew Heaney
A bite of salad caused Dodgers' Dustin May to undergo emergency surgery
Who are the 10 biggest athletes currently playing in Los Angeles?
-
Nestor Cortes says Yankees were 'the better team' in 2024 World Series vs. Dodgers
MLB on FOX: Schedule, key dates and how to watch
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to make 2025 spring training debut against Angels on Friday
2025 MLB odds: Dodgers, White Sox favored to have best, worst records
Who are the 10 biggest athletes currently playing in New York?
-
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Pirates sign LHP Andrew Heaney
A bite of salad caused Dodgers' Dustin May to undergo emergency surgery
Who are the 10 biggest athletes currently playing in Los Angeles?