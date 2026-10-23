2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Indiana-Michigan, Colts-Vikings

If the New York Jets didn’t cover against New England last Sunday, I would’ve been swept away like a pile of Autumn leaves. Memphis turned the ball over six times, Wisconsin scored seven points and my BYU-Notre Dame Under died with two minutes left.

These are not excuses — this is a therapy session.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing.

Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

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(2026 Record: 15-17-2, -3.7 units)

I love Kyle Whittingham as an underdog. When his teams are catching points, Whittingham is 38-21-2 against the spread (ATS). That’s 63%. Michigan already upset Oklahoma earlier this season as a 6-point home pup and that was when the Wolverines were playing Bryce Underwood at quarterback. Indiana has played two extremely physical games in a row against Nebraska and Ohio State, and I’m not sure how much juice the offense will have.

Sammy P's Pick: Michigan (+7.5)

Ah, the classic letdown spot. BYU is a much better football team than UCF, but if the Cougars were a stock, it would be through the roof after upsetting Notre Dame. Scott Frost is no stranger to an upset and I do believe the Knights' defense can do enough against Bear Bachmeier to make this interesting. This number opened BYU -6.5 and now that money has driven it through the key number of 7, you get the hook. Go for it.

Sammy P's Pick: UCF (+7.5)

The wise guys love these unranked favorites taking on ranked teams. Tennessee wasn’t exactly a money magnet last Saturday against Alabama, but now the public wants to jump on the bandwagon this week. Because of course. The Volunteers opened as 1-point favorites in Las Vegas and despite most of the tickets on Tennessee, South Carolina is now a small favorite. The market movement certainly tells a story in this one.

Sammy P's Pick: South Carolina (-2.5)

I’m getting my Wisconsin money back if it’s the last thing I do. We bet the Badgers +3 last week at UCLA and that spread got down to around +1.5/1. Spoiler: It didn’t matter. The Badgers were basically allergic to the end zone and mustered only one score in Westwood. Now they’re back at home as short underdogs against a USC team that isn’t very physical. Wisconsin tends to suck these finesse teams into rock fights and that’s the hope here.

Sammy P's Pick: Wisconsin (+3)

Undefeated Minnesota has covered four of five games this season and Indy just lost to Tennessee, the Titans' first victory of 2026. And the Vikings only have to win by seven! This feels like the scene in "The Simpsons" when Homer falls for the floor pie . We’re all aware how legit this Minnesota defense is under Brian Flores, but if the Colts can run the football with Jonathan Taylor, they’ll be able to stay inside the number.