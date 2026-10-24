National Football League
Ravens Announce QB Lamar Jackson Week 7 Game Status vs. Bengals
National Football League

Ravens Announce QB Lamar Jackson Week 7 Game Status vs. Bengals

Updated Oct. 24, 2026 4:29 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens fans will have to wait at least one more week for quarterback Lamar Jackson to return to action.

The Ravens announced on Saturday afternoon that Jackson will miss their Week 7 home tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET), as the superstar quarterback continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4.

Tyler Huntley will remain under center for the Ravens.

Tyler HuntleyHow Tyler Huntley Has Fared

Tyler Huntley has started two games for the Baltimore Ravens since Lamar Jackson sustained a high-ankle injury. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prior to suffering the ankle sprain, Jackson totaled 967 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception and an NFL-high 119.6 passer rating, while completing 70.8% of his passes. He also rushed for 144 yards and one score. Baltimore went 3-1.

Without Jackson, the Ravens have gone 1-1 with Huntley at quarterback this season. Huntley, who will be making his 15th career start for Baltimore (regular season plus postseason), has totaled 429 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 99.8 passer rating this year, while completing 70.8% of his passes. He has also rushed for 64 yards and one score.

Lamar JacksonLamar Jackson's Injury Woes

Jackson's injury-trickled 2026 campaign to date comes in the wake of him missing four starts last season due to hamstring and back injuries, respectively.

Moreover, Jackson missed the last six combined games of the 2022 season (regular season plus postseason) due to a knee injury and four games in 2021 due to an ankle injury; he also missed one start in 2021 due to an illness.

As for the Week 7 AFC North showdown, the Ravens split the 2025 season series with the Bengals, with Baltimore winning four of the last five matchups. Cincinnati enters Week 7 at 3-2 coming off a bye week.

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