Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?

Three undefeated teams remain in the NFL entering Week 7, making it easy for Tom Brady to form the top three in his power rankings. Who should be ranked after those teams, though? Well, even Brady admits that's tough.

In the most recent edition of the GOAT's power rankings, Brady said that determining how to order the 4-2 teams is "harder than it looks." It certainly doesn't help that there are 10 two-loss teams after Week 6, but Brady actually has a 4-2 team ranked ahead of a 5-1 squad in this week's power rankings.

Who is that team? Find out Brady's full top-10.

Week 6 result: 23-13 win vs. Dallas Cowboys

Brady's thoughts: After a slow start, Green Bay has joined the party. They've got a huge NFC North matchup with the Lions on Sunday. Guess who will be there? Yours truly.

Jordan Love is making a lot of plays right now, but the defense has been the storyline to me during this three-game winning streak. They're getting the job done, rushing the quarterback, and they're going to get a fresh Michael Parsons later this year. But I'm excited to see Jordan and Matthew Golden stay hot and push the ball down the field a little more on Sunday in person.

The matchup I'm most looking forward to in that game on Sunday is going to be the Green Bay downfield passing game. They've done a great job of that in some of their wins. They are a deep-play team with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. They've got a lot of speed on the perimeter. Do the Detroit safeties have enough to prevent those plays? The Lions might be getting Brian Branch back. That would be a huge boost to that secondary.

Up next: at Detroit Lions (Sunday)

Week 6 result: 17-14 loss (OT) at Denver Broncos

Brady's thoughts: It's not often you outgain a team by 200 yards and lose the game, but that's where we're at Seattle. They've been turning the ball over like crazy. Those catastrophic mistakes — you just can't win in the NFL until you keep from losing, no matter how good your defense is playing.

So they got three losses, all by three points or less. But don't give up on the Seahawks, trust me.

Sam Darnold's even interceptions are tied for the second-most in the league even though he's only started and finished four games. (Photo by Timothy Hurst/The Denver Post)

Just remember, Sam Darnold is a championship quarterback. Last year in the playoffs, he played great, no turnovers. And if they don't turn it over, they have a chance to win every single week. So just make sure you're eyeing those throws, make sure you're accurate, and you're missing in the right places. Turnovers lose games more than any other stat in the NFL. You've got to protect the football. And I say it a lot: When you got a guy like JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba), just get it out there to him. Look for him at the end of the day.

Up next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday)

Week 6 result: 34-31 loss vs. Houston Texans

Brady's thoughts: Trevor Lawrence was spinning it on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to hold off a crazy-energized Texans team. They couldn't get any pressure Sunday. That was strange, and those D-backs were hung out on an island against C.J. Stroud.

Again, we're not panicking. Houston's better than their record shows, and I like what I'm seeing under center in Jacksonville.

Up next: Bye

Week 6 result: 31-23 win at Atlanta Falcons

Brady's thoughts: They played great. I was there to see it. They had 30 completions. They had 40 minutes of time of possession and no picks. That's the kind of football that brings a tear to my eye.

Caleb Williams really didn't miss a beat. He looked great, just like he did in the opener. They picked up this huge win in Atlanta and the defense deserves a lot of credit. They're swarming to the ball. They're causing chaos all over the field, and we'll just forget about that fourth quarter for now, OK? Crazy comebacks happen when Atlanta's involved.

I think the Bears feel that confidence every time they step in the huddle with Williams. They've got a coach that can dial up some great plays and they've got a quarterback that, when the initial play's not open, he's always a threat with his legs or getting out of the pocket to make explosive throws down the field. That is tough for any defense to cover.

Up next: vs. New England Patriots (Thursday)

Week 6 result: 17-14 win (OT) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Brady's thoughts: The most confusing team in the NFL remains the most confusing team in the NFL this week, winning that bizarre game against Seattle. I'll tell you one thing: If there's one guy who doesn't care what the power rankings say about this team, it's Sean Payton. All he's worried about is winning and winning. That's the only thing that matters.

But we've got to see Bo Nix find a way to kick the passing game into gear if this team wants to make a run against the other QBs he'll see in the AFC playoffs.

Up next: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 result: 33-30 win at Las Vegas Raiders

Brady's thoughts: The Bills are next after holding off the Raiders in a great game in Las Vegas with no turnovers this week. Isn't it funny how much easier life is with no turnovers? Just do that every week, Josh Allen. Buffalo leads the league in points, though, through six weeks and the AFC East is shaping up to be a great race with this next team.

Up next: Bye

Week 6 result: 26-19 win vs. New York Jets

Brady's thoughts: That's right. New England jumps Buffalo this week. Listen, there's a very easy explanation for this. In the Tom Brady Power Rankings, there's a clear scenario for when the head-to-head tiebreaker applies. It's situations where I, Tom Brady, feel like applying it.

Drake Maye's been on fire the last three games. He's calm in the pocket, making throws in big moments and taking care of the ball. Does this team remind you of last year's Pats all of a sudden? I think so.

I think it shows a lot of mental toughness that Drake's responded this way after the first few games. He got off to a slow start. He's still a young quarterback. He's only in Year 3. He's got a great playcaller in Josh McDaniels. They're figuring out what they're good at. That's what the Patriots always do early in the season.

Up next: at Chicago Bears (Thursday)

Week 6 result: Idle

Brady's thoughts: It's Minnesota's turn to stay undefeated by simply not playing a game. The NFC North is shaping up to have a gauntlet this year, but the Vikings got the inside track if they're able to keep stacking these wins here early on. They'll host the Colts on Sunday, which I would say is a classic trap game, but with KOC (head coach Kevin O'Connell) and B-Flo (defensive coordinator Brian Flores) calling the shots, I have a feeling that Minnesota will be ready to go off the bye.

Up next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 6 result: 22-6 win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Brady's thoughts: K9 (Kenneth Walker) and the Chiefs ran away with this one to stay undefeated with three wins in the division and four sacks coming from the defense. That's a huge improvement from a unit that struggled to get pressure. And if K.C. puts all of the pieces together at once, watch out.

And Patrick Mahomes tied some old retired guy's record for the fewest starts to reach 100 wins. We'll reach out and see if we can get a comment on that.

Patrick Mahomes picked up his 100th win in his 131st career start on Sunday, breaking Tom Brady's record for the fewest starts needed to get 100 career wins. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Up next: at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday)

Week 6 result: 23-17 win vs. Washington Commanders

Brady's thoughts: No surprise here. The 49ers stayed undefeated on Monday Night Football, which means they stay No. 1 in my power rankings. They head to Atlanta next week, looking to cruise into a bye at the perfect 7-0, something we didn't see coming as these injuries piled up.

This team exemplifies the next man up mentality, though, which bodes well as the gauntlet of an NFL season rolls on.

Up next: at Atlanta Falcons