Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t done loading up ahead of the NFL trade deadline. And they made their biggest trade yet on Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis is being traded to the Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick, according to ESPN.

It’s Jacksonville’s third trade for a defensive player on Monday alone.

The Jaguars started the day by sending second- and fifth-round picks to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Jessie Bates III, then dealt for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints for a sixth-round pick.

Jacksonville gave up a first, two seconds, a fifth and a sixth-round pick in a single day to bolster its defense.

Davis, 26, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, where he won a national title. The Eagles traded up to select him. He signed a three-year, $78 million extension with Philadelphia this offseason.

However, Davis has been part of an Eagles team that's arguably been the most underwhelming in the NFL this season. He's logged 31 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and three stuffs through nine games this season as Philadelphia has gotten out to a 2-7 start.

In terms of advanced numbers, Davis hasn't performed too well as a pass rusher this year. His eight pressures rank 74th among all defensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus. But he has been stronger at stopping the run, ranking seventh among all defensive tackles in run stops (17).

Jacksonville already has one of the top rush defenses in the league. It ranks fifth in rushing yards allowed (89.3) and seventh in yards allowed per carry (3.7). In terms of their pass rush, the Jaguars are tied for 23rd in sacks (16), but are fifth in pass-rush win rate (55%).

As for the Eagles, Monday's trade gives them another premium draft pick in the coming years. They already landed a 2028 first-round pick from the New England Patriots when they traded wide receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason. Over the next three years, the Eagles will have the following draft picks in the first two rounds:

2027 NFL Draft: Eagles' first-round pick, Jaguars' 2027 first-round pick, Eagles' second-round pick

2028 NFL Draft: Eagles' first-round pick, Patriots' 2028 first-round pick, Eagles' second-round pick, Baltimore Ravens' second-round pick

2029 NFL Draft: Eagles' first-round pick, Eagles' second-round pick, Jaguars' second-round pick

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated.