Joe Milton may have earned himself a payday with his Thanksgiving performance for the Eagles, but FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed that the quarterback nearly passed on the chance to join Philadelphia.

Milton, who was on the Cowboys' practice squad earlier this season, completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the Eagles' 39-38 win over Dallas, the biggest comeback in Thanksgiving history. It was his third NFL start and came against his former team.

Glazer said the big game came at the right time for Milton's contract situation.

"He's a restricted free agent after the end of the year. He made himself some money," Glazer said.

He then shared how Milton ended up in Philadelphia. According to Glazer, when Milton was with the Cowboys earlier this season, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, called to say he had an opportunity with the Eagles. Milton didn't want to go.

"His agent calls him up and says, 'Hey, we've got you signed to the Eagles. You've got to go there.' Joe was like, 'I'm not going.' His agent was like, 'You've got to go.' Joe was like, 'I don't want to go. I want to stay here with the Cowboys,'" Glazer said.

Milton relented, and the Eagles signed him from the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-October after veteran starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined for the season.

"Obviously, he goes to the Eagles, and the Eagles still don't know what their quarterback situation is next year with Jalen Hurts," Glazer said. "But, without a doubt, this kid earned himself a lot of money this past week."

Milton, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2024 and was traded to Dallas in 2025 before the Cowboys waived him in August and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Eagles visit the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 6.