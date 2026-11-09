Jaguars Reportedly Trade For Saints DT Davon Godchaux

After acquiring Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars were far from done ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

They were finally able to land their long-sought defensive tackle upgrade ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline. According to the Ringer , Jacksonville is trading for New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The Saints are expected to receive a 2028 sixth-round pick for Godchaux.

Davon Godchaux is joining a new defensive live in Jacksonville. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the additions of Bates and Godchaux, the Jaguars' defense improves significantly across two key positions. The expectation is Godchaux will slide in alongside veteran Arik Armstead on the interior of the defensive line.

Godchaux is in the final year of his contract and is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

Missing out on Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner left the defensive line market completely wide open heading into the trade deadline. But while the Jaguars couldn't snag a headliner, landing a veteran in Godchaux gives them much-needed depth upfront.

Through eight games this season, Godchaux recorded 15 total tackles with four of them being solo. Across his 10-year NFL career, he spent time with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before being traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2025.

With the Jaguars taking a major leap forward defensively, attention shifts toward a deep playoff run. They currently sit at 6-2 and in firm control of the AFC South while looking to separate themselves in the race for the conference's No. 1 seed and first-round bye.