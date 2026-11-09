National Football League
Jonathan Taylor Addresses Future Ahead Of Colts’ Trade Deadline Decision
National Football League

Jonathan Taylor Addresses Future Ahead Of Colts’ Trade Deadline Decision

Updated Nov. 9, 2026 12:55 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was warming up Sunday when the two large stadium video boards began showing a montage of his highlights. It wasn't necessarily a send-off, but after weeks of speculation about a potential trade value, it sure felt like he might be playing his final home game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After the Colts lost 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys, the 2021 NFL rushing champ acknowledged that his 6 1/2 seasons in Indy could be coming to an end. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and it's possible that Indianapolis could move Taylor if the right offer comes along.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer appeared on FOX NFL Kickoff’s pre-game show and gave the latest update on trade deadline rumors. He revealed that the New York Giants have officially withdrawn the offer they made weeks ago for Taylor.

"The Giants had offered a second round pick and fifth round pick for Jonathan Taylor," Glazer said. "That was a couple weeks ago. Now that offer is off the table. So unless the Colts come down for it, I don’t see that happening."

The Giants were viewed as one of the front-runners for Taylor over the past few weeks. It’s unclear if the Colts have overplayed their hand, but other teams reported to be in the mix include the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

Whether Taylor is dealt or not, he has come to terms with it and remains grateful for his time with the Colts.

"I think you play every game like it’s your last. But at the end of the day, this has been a spot where I’ve grown up," Taylor said. "After college, you’re trying to grow up, you’re starting a family, and you really embrace this city and the people. You’re just like, ‘This place helped shape me into the man I am today.’ I’m very grateful for the city of Indianapolis."

If this was the end for Taylor and the Colts (2-7), it was memorable for the wrong reasons. Indy overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to take a 23-20 lead with 1:37 left, then watched as the Cowboys answered right back with Javonte Williams' 1-yard TD run. A late interception sealed the Colts' fifth straight loss.

Taylor never got much going. He rushed 13 times for 46 yards but the franchise's career leader in TD runs (77) didn't find the end zone. He added five receptions for 18 yards and lost a fourth-quarter fumble that cost Indy (2-7) a key scoring chance.

While the Colts have already traded away multiple players as they collect draft picks and clear salary cap space for 2027, Taylor has kept his focus on the task at hand — an approach coach Shane Steichen has appreciated.

Steichen, whose own job is in jeopardy, wasn't ready to say goodbye, either.

"I’m not going to get into any trade speculation. He’s on our football team," Steichen said, referring to Taylor.

It's not just Taylor who could be dealt. Jones has struggled with turnovers this season after starting his Colts career in 2025 with 10 impressive games. He was benched during last week's 42-7 drubbing at Jacksonville, which contributed to the trade speculation.

Jones didn't play to his standard Sunday, either. He was 20 of 34 for 180 yards with two TDs and one interception — a pick by Caleb Downs with 35 seconds left that sealed the game.

Jones said he hasn't thought much about a potential trade.

"There have been plenty of distractions the last couple weeks with all the stuff that’s gone on, and it’s unfortunate we’re in that position," Jones said. "But I think as players, your job is to focus as much on what’s in front of you. And playing quarterback, there’s a lot focusing on getting ready for a game. So that was my approach."

Receiver Josh Downs, meanwhile, is ready for a change. He caught only three passes for 24 yards while playing against his younger brother Caleb Downs, but unlike Taylor or Jones, Downs requested a trade last week.

"I’m open to whatever," he said. "If they want me to stay here, I’ll be here. If they don’t, and they want to trade me away, they’ll trade me away."

That's not how Jones or Taylor seem to feel, but they may not be around next week when the Colts host rebuilding Miami. In Taylor's case, he'd like to keep producing highlights with the only NFL team he's played for.

"I love repping the horseshoe, but it’s out of our control now," he said. "The hay is in the barn. We just play the waiting game now."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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