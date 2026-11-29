The San Francisco 49ers are holding Brock Purdy out of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX), prioritizing his long-term health over a single game. The star quarterback has an ankle injury that could potentially linger down the stretch.

On "FOX NFL Sunday," insider Jay Glazer detailed how the 49ers discovered Purdy’s injury. Glazer reported that it occurred during the Niners’ win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night.

"He actually injured it in the second quarter of last week’s game in Mexico City," Glazer said. "Played through that, but it swelled up on the plane. By the time he landed, they said, ‘We gotta check this out.’"

Team doctors evaluated Purdy and diagnosed a sprained ankle. While he’s already sidelined for Sunday’s showdown against the Seahawks, the injury could potentially keep him out of next week’s matchup against the New York Giants, too.

Glazer added that if Purdy tried playing through the injury and aggravated it, he could end up missing four-to-six weeks.

"Doctors looked at it and said you’re better putting him down this week," Glazer said. "They’re hoping obviously, just this week, because if you put him out there this week, there is a further chance that he could be out four-to-six weeks if he reinjures the ankle."

Until Purdy is healthy enough to return, the 49ers are handing the offense over to backup Mac Jones. At 9–1, they have plenty of cushion atop the NFC, which gives them the luxury of playing it safe now so they can make a Super Bowl push with a healthy Purdy later.