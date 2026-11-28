Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 29.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

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League: NFL

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -125, 49ers +106

O/U: 41.5

What To Know: The 49ers (9-1) lead the NFC but will be without Brock Purdy, who sprained his ankle in Mexico City. Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (118.2) and yards per attempt (9.0). Mac Jones starts in his place after going 5-3 as Purdy's fill-in last season. That's why the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (6-4) are road favorites in their first visit to Levi's Stadium since winning the title. Sam Darnold returns for Seattle after missing two games with quad and rib injuries. The Seahawks' defense has held three of its last four opponents to 13 points or fewer, while San Francisco has scored 35+ in three of its last four games.

How To Bet: 49ers +1.5, because Jones is arguably the best backup in the NFL, and as you can see, the Seahawks are only slight favorites despite San Francisco missing its MVP candidate QB.

League: NFL

Spread: Browns -6

Moneyline: Browns -263, Raiders +217

O/U: 38.5

What To Know: The Browns (6-4) are 4-0 at home and one game behind Cincinnati in the AFC North. Their first six wins all came by four points or fewer, an NFL first. Rookies Denzel Boston (quad, questionable) and KC Concepción lead the league's rookies in receiving yards and catches. The Raiders (4-7) have lost three straight and failed to cover in all three, though No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three TDs at Denver last week. Las Vegas ranks last in both rushing offense and run defense, and Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable. Steady rain and wind are expected all game, and the total has dropped from 41.5 to 38.5.

How To Bet: Mendoza 200+ passing yards (+124), because despite the yucky weather, he has attempted 66 passes combined in his first two starts and the Raiders are clearly trying to get the air attack going.

League: NBA

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Moneyline: Lakers -191, Grizzlies +160

O/U: 229.5

What To Know: The Lakers (15-4) were eliminated from the NBA Cup on Friday after blowing a 20-point lead in a 99-96 loss at San Antonio. Luka Dončić still leads the NBA at 36.3 points per game, and Austin Reaves returned with 21 points in that game. The Grizzlies (15-5) have won eight of nine, most recently 114-109 at Minnesota, and Ty Jerome leads them at 24.1 points per game. Memphis is shorthanded, though, with Cameron Boozer, Jerami Grant and Scotty Pippen Jr. out and Zach Edey questionable. The Lakers have won six of the last seven meetings.

How To Bet: Grizzlies +4.5, because they have won nine of their last 11, the Lakers do not have a win this season over a team that is currently top-five in the West standings, and L.A. is 2-3 against West teams that currently have a winning record.

League: NBA

Spread: Spurs -4.5

Moneyline: Spurs -196, Celtics +164

O/U: 213.5

What To Know: The Spurs (16-4) sit atop the West after erasing a 20-point deficit to beat the Lakers on Friday. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 30.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and a league-high 3.7 blocks. The Celtics (12-7) are on the second night of a back-to-back after blowing a 17-point lead in an 87-86 loss to Atlanta. Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points, but Boston managed just 17 points in that fourth quarter. San Antonio is only 4-7 ATS at home. Totals have run low for both teams: the Over has hit in just three of the Spurs' 11 home games and in about a quarter of Boston's road games.

How To Bet: Under 213.5, because only 13 of these two teams' combined 39 games has gone Over.

League: NBA

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Moneyline: Knicks -223, Hawks +185

O/U: 217.5

What To Know: The Hawks (12-6) lead the Southeast Division and have won five straight, including Friday's 87-86 comeback at Boston. They're also 7-3 on the road. Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads them at 21.3 points per game, and Jalen Johnson averages 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. The Knicks (12-7) allow just 103.4 points per game, and Jalen Brunson averages 26.1. New York is thin, though, with OG Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and Andre Drummond all out and Josh Hart day-to-day.

How To Bet: Hawks +5.5, because Atlanta has won five straight, is 7-3 on the road and is catching a short-handed Knicks team.