The Pittsburgh Steelers won on Black Friday, but FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer says the fallout from Aaron Rodgers' exit is still weighing on their locker room.

Glazer, who talked to people on the team and around the league throughout the week, said on "FOX NFL Kickoff" that the mood has shifted since the situation first blew up.

"I talked to a lot of people in that Steelers locker room, and I said the other day on FOX that I talked to everybody there and around the league. It was sad, right?" Glazer said. "And then I think now it's turned to exhaustion, where it shouldn't."

Pittsburgh played its first game since releasing Rodgers on Friday and beat the Denver Broncos 27-5 to improve to 7-4. Mason Rudolph, who started in Rodgers' place, completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown to DK Metcalf, and the defense scored two touchdowns in a win that ended Denver's six-game winning streak.

Glazer said a win like that should have been an emotional lift for the team.

"You have guys saying, 'This is the type of win where we would be so celebratory and we'd be out there together. Oh my gosh, it lifts us up,'" Glazer said. "But they're still down, because they do have a loss of a brother. They do love Aaron Rodgers in that locker room, so it's still kind of affecting them that way."

Glazer described the win as more of a relief than a celebration.

"It's almost like it was a relief that they were able to get this win and hopefully move forward, but still kind of get dragged down by this drama," Glazer said. "It's traumatic for a lot of guys to deal with this while they are a game out of first place, so you're in the middle of the playoff fight."

Glazer had earlier reported that Rodgers gave the Steelers an ultimatum over playcalling that proved to be the tipping point.

The Steelers benched Rodgers on Tuesday and waived him Wednesday, hours after he criticized head coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday and is now an unrestricted free agent. He had previously said 2026 would be his final NFL season.