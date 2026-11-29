Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the NFL's sack leader, was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after he was poked in the eye in the first quarter.

Following the Texans' overtime win over the Ravens, head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that Anderson went to a local hospital for further evaluation on his eye.

Anderson came off the field after an early pass rush and grabbed his face. Replays appeared to show Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten's hand inside Anderson's facemask.

Anderson went briefly to the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room. The Texans first listed him as questionable to return, but Houston later ruled him out before halftime.

Houston hasn't said how serious the injury is or whether Anderson is expected to miss more time.

Anderson, 25, has been one of the NFL's best defenders since the Texans traded up to take him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Alabama. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. In 2025, he was a first-team All-Pro and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In April, he signed a three-year, $150 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. This season, he leads the league with 11.5 sacks in 10 games.

His exit hurts a Houston team (4-6) that has made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons but entered Sunday with an outside shot at the AFC field.

The Texans were already without defensive end Danielle Hunter, who had 15.0 sacks last season and is inactive with a hamstring injury. That leaves Houston without its top two pass rushers. Linebackers Jake Hansen and Wade Woodaz were also ruled out during the game.