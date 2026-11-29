After weeks of costly misses, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially benching longtime kicker Harrison Butker.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that the team is elevating veteran kicker Justin Tucker from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. For now, Butker isn’t being released, but Tucker will serve as the team's kicker for Week 13.

Butker has struggled all season, hitting a career-low 65.2% of his field goals (15-of-23). After he missed a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given the Chiefs the lead against the Bills on Thursday night, the team had seen enough and decided to bench him.

Now the Chiefs will turn to Tucker, who hasn’t kicked in an NFL game since 2024. The former Baltimore Raven is a Super Bowl XLVII champion, seven-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro who has scored 1,775 career points while converting 89.1% of his field goal attempts.

With Kansas City searching for reliability on special teams, Tucker gets his first chance to lock down the job on Thursday night.