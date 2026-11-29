Mike Tomlin to the Jets? Kevin O'Connell? Mike Vrabel on the hot seat? Jay Glazer separated fact from rumor on the NFL's loudest storylines, and he didn't leave much room for doubt.

With the season in its final stretch, coaching and quarterback chatter is heating up, from the New York Jets' next move to the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation.

Here is where Glazer came down on each.

Mike Tomlin To The Jets?

Mike Tomlin has been linked to the Jets, but Jay Glazer says he "won't do it for $82 billion." (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach in January after 19 seasons without a losing record and has been working as a TV analyst since. With the Jets (3-8) heading toward another decision on coach Aaron Glenn, who is 6-22 over two seasons, Tomlin's name keeps surfacing as a possible fix.

However, Glazer doesn't see Tomlin ending up in the Big Apple.

"You can't give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy just lost and have him accept it to join the Jets. He won't do it for $82 billion," Glazer said.

In fact, Glazer insinuated that Tomlin doesn't have any desire to return to coaching soon, as Charles Woodson asked Glazer if there's any chance he could become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season.

"Nope, nope — definitely not the Jets," Glazer said.

Verdict: Rumor

Kevin O'Connell To The Jets?

Jay Glazer's own report from two years ago helped spark the Kevin O'Connell-to-the-Jets talk, and he says no good coach would take that job. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

O'Connell, the 2024 Coach of the Year, has the Vikings in the playoff hunt and is signed through 2029, so the Jets would have to trade for him. They own three first-round picks in 2027, and O'Connell played with Jets general manager Darren Mougey at San Diego State, which has fueled the speculation.

But while Glazer acknowledged that O'Connell was once available in the past, he doesn't expect the Vikings head coach to be interested in the Jets' job.

"[This came about] because of the rumor that I had two years ago when I said at that time that there were four teams that were interested in potentially trading for Kevin O'Connell if they didn't re-up him," Glazer said. "At the time, I got absolutely decimated by everybody. Then, I got accused by people saying, ‘You put this out on Sunday, the same day that [the Vikings] were playing the Lions, so you were intentionally trying to sabotage us.’ Even the GM of the team said to me, ‘Why did you put that out on Sunday? Why couldn’t you have done that on Tuesday?'

"The Jets were one of the teams that were interested in doing that, and there were three others. When we talk about the Jets, I don't see any good coach going there and taking that on."

Verdict: Rumor

Is Mike Vrabel On The Hot Seat?

Mike Vrabel took the Patriots to the Super Bowl last season, and Jay Glazer doesn't believe a hot seat is coming despite New England's injuries.(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Vrabel took the Patriots to Super Bowl LX in his first season in New England, but this year's team has slipped to 5-5 and has been hit hard by injuries, including quarterback Drake Maye (fractured right fibula) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (injured reserve).

However, Glazer doesn't think Vrabel's in any danger of losing his job.

"I think people need to look at it and [realize] this guy took them to the Super Bowl a year ago," Glazer said. "It'd be crazy to think about that, plus the injuries that they have. I don't believe that's going to happen."

Verdict: Rumor

Will Drew Lock replace Sam Darnold As Seahawks' QB?

Drew Lock led the Seahawks past the Raiders 21-13 while Sam Darnold was hurt, but Jay Glazer says Seattle plans to stay with Darnold.(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Darnold, who led Seattle to the Super Bowl LX title, has thrown nine interceptions over his last six games. Lock went 2-0 as the starter while Darnold missed two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. Darnold is set to return Sunday against the 49ers.

As Darnold's had some struggles this season, Glazer doesn't believe he's in any danger of losing his job to Drew Lock.

Glazer: "It's real that people are asking for Drew Lock to go in there. That's definitely real. Whether or not they do it, that's a rumor. That's not their intention. Their intention is, ‘We’ve got to keep going with Sam. We just need him to hold onto the ball."

Verdict: Rumor

Will Browns Re-Sign Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson has led six fourth-quarter winning drives this season, but Jay Glazer says a return to the Browns has "no chance."(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Watson, 31, is in the final year of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He has led six fourth-quarter winning drives this season, sparking some to wonder if the Browns will keep Watson around for the long haul.

Glazer doesn't envision that happening, though.

"Absolutely not," Glazer said. "Not a shot. No chance."

Verdict: Rumor