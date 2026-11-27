Demario Davis has played for seven head coaches across 15 seasons in the NFL with three teams, including three different stints with the New York Jets.

He’s convinced Aaron Glenn is the right man to lead the Jets to success.

Glenn, who was defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions before taking the job, is just 6-22 since arriving in New York last year. But Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, gave him a glowing endorsement.

"I believe in AG’s vision because he’s been a part of an organization that was at the bottom and helped it ascend to greatness," Davis said on the AP’s "Football Unfiltered" podcast. "When you see the Detroit Lions now, I’ve been part of organizations that were down and part of the organization that were really high. I’ve been a leader in those organizations to be able to see it. And so when I came in, it was very easy to be captivated by the vision that the organization has for where it wants to go. And Aaron Glenn is the one who is leading that vision."

The Jets went 3-14 in 2025 and have already matched that win total this season at 3-8. Davis began his career with the Jets in 2012 and played for Rex Ryan. He spent a season in Cleveland with the Browns playing for Hue Jackson before getting traded back to the Jets, where he played for Todd Bowles. He left for the New Orleans Saints and played for Sean Payton, Dennis Allen and Kellen Moore, going to the playoffs three times in eight seasons. He returned to New York in March.

Demario Davis has totaled two sacks and 74.0 combined tackles across 11 games this season. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

He had high praise not only for Glenn but owner Woody Johnson, general manager Darren Mougey and the rest of the front office.

"Being in this market, one of the toughest markets, a super results-oriented, performance-based business, a lot of times people just look at the bottom line," Davis said. "But when you’re trying to build something successful, when you’re trying to build something sustainable, you have to build it with the right stuff. There has to be a level of grittiness to it, there has to be a level of resilience to it. There has to be a culture being put in place.

"And that’s the thing that exists inside of the Jets’ building right now. There is a culture that’s there in a relatively short time. There’s a strong culture. There’s unity. There’s oneness and synchronization from the top to the bottom with the team owner, with the front office, with the coaching staff, with the players. … And, you know, AG is at the top of that."

Reporting by The Associated Press.