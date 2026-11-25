All four NFC North teams will make the playoffs? The 49ers will go undefeated the rest of the season? And in the AFC, the Bills, who face a big test Thursday night against the Chiefs, are the undisputed best squad?

NFL fans brought the heat to our @NFLonFOX Instagram for my pre-Thanksgiving edition of "Fact or Fiction," where I render verdicts on hot takes weekly.

Let’s dive in on some of my favorites from this week:

The Giants Won't Make The Playoffs; All Of The NFC North Teams Will

- @isiahstobaugh12

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

To be clear, in regard to the Giants, I agree!

Yes, they have a two-game lead atop the NFC East with seven weeks left in the regular season. Being well above .500 at this point despite the injuries they’ve had — QB Jaxson Dart, OLB Brian Burns, LB Tremaine Edmunds — speaks to how well John Harbaugh has done in Year 1 as Giants head coach. But New York is about to hit a buzzsaw.

They have the 3-8 Colts this week, but draw four teams that are currently above .500 after that: vs. the 49ers, at the Seahawks, vs. the Browns and at the Lions. I’d be surprised if the Giants got more than one win out of that stretch.

Maybe it’s a bit of recency bias, but I like the Commanders (4-5-1) to win the NFC East — supplanting the Giants, who I don’t think make the playoffs without winning the division. Washington had that brilliant game-winning drive on Monday night to beat a legitimate AFC contender in the Bengals, its second straight win and third victory in the past four games. And the Commanders have a relatively easy upcoming stretch, with matchups against the Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons over their next four games.

Washington figures to be one of the NFL’s most interesting teams down the stretch, as long as quarterback Jayden Daniels can stay healthy.

Now, regarding your prediction that all four NFC North teams will make the playoffs … I’m going to disagree there.

If the postseason started today, they’d all be in the field (Lions as the No. 2 seed, Bears as No. 5 seed, Vikings as No. 6 seed, Packers as No. 7 seed). But I’m not convinced about the Packers staying in there, even with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons expected to make his season debut Wednesday night against the Rams. Green Bay still doesn’t have a reliable rushing attack, and that’s going to matter more than ever down the stretch, when winning the time of possession battle becomes paramount.

Bills Are The Best Team In The AFC

- @sebasg_

Fact or Fiction: Fact

I’m on board with this!

The Bills are 9-1, tied for the league’s best record with the 49ers, and riding a six-game winning streak, tied for the longest in the league. Quarterback Josh Allen’s MVP candidacy has slipped over the past several weeks, but we know the greatness he’s capable of at any moment. He both factors into and is supported by the league’s second-best rushing offense (146.9 rushing yards per game).

And how about that Buffalo defense? The Bills have held opponents to 12 or fewer points in four straight games. They’ve actually gone 15 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown, setting franchise records in both categories, according to FOX Sports research. They haven’t trailed in a game since Oct. 18 against the Raiders.

I know there's a bit of an asterisk to the Bills’ defensive play this month, considering the quarterbacks they’ve faced (undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer, Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, Kyle McCord). But the defense is building tons of confidence and momentum at the right time to support what has been the league’s second-best scoring offense (31.3 points per game).

The other elite teams in the AFC just don’t look as daunting as the Bills right now. The Chiefs have been without star running back Kenneth Walker III since Week 9. The Jaguars are coming off a bad loss to the Giants. The Bengals just fell to the below-.500 Commanders. Like the Bills, the Broncos are riding a six-game winning streak, but I just don’t trust their offense to be consistent enough for the long haul.

The Niners Will Go Undefeated The Rest Of The Season

- @jaseamz

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

I don’t see the Niners going the rest of the year without at least one more loss.

I understand why you’d think that way coming out of their game in Mexico City, where they cracked the Vikings’ No. 1 scoring defense and overwhelmed Minnesota in all three phases. Brock Purdy looks like the MVP right now. He’s supported by what’s been the league’s No. 8 scoring defense (20.6). The 49ers look like the NFL’s undisputed best team.

But San Francisco faces the Seahawks, Giants, Rams and Chiefs in four of its next five games. Of the Niners’ last seven games, four are on the road. It’s not difficult to imagine a slip somewhere in there, like in Week 7, when they fell to the 3-7 Falcons, a team no one expected to win that game. You can never discount the possibility of a significant injury either, especially for a veteran team like the 49ers, who’ve persistently had health issues in recent years.

None of that is to say the Niners can’t do it. A 10-game winning streak to end the year is possible for a team as deep and talented and as well-coached as they are. They’re the Super Bowl favorite right now. But we haven’t seen a one-loss regular-season team since the 2015 Panthers, and there are so many opportunities for a hiccup to take place for San Francisco.

Fact or Fiction: Fact

I agree that Prescott is a deserving candidate. The reality, though, is that he has no shot of winning MVP.

The Cowboys’ defense just can’t be trusted. And if it can’t be trusted, Dallas (5-6) won’t make a run at the playoffs down the stretch. And without doing that, Prescott is out of the MVP conversation by default.

It’s a shame because of how well he’s playing. He’s coming off one of the best games of his career, throwing for 325 yards, posting five total touchdowns (four passing) and recording a season-best 147.3 passer rating against the Titans. That was his third straight game with at least 300 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes, the longest active streak in the league, per NFL research.

Over Dallas’ past five games, Prescott has 17 total touchdowns (15 passing) and just two turnovers. He’s averaging 282.0 passing yards per game and a 116.2 passer rating in that span. Put those numbers at the quarterback position on any top contender and he’s on the shortlist of MVP candidates. But Prescott is on a team that’s two games outside of first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys’ defense showed progress last week in their first game with senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine calling plays, but they still gave up 30 points to the lowly Titans. That’s not the kind of result that gives you confidence in the defense putting it together down the stretch to support Dallas’ prolific offense.