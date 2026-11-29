The Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy saga continues to dominate the headlines heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games. There’s nobody better positioned to explain the fallout than someone who played alongside Rodgers and under McCarthy.

On "FOX NFL Kickoff," analyst Charles Woodson, who spent seven seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers and McCarthy, addressed the ongoing rift.

"I thought that Aaron Rodgers made it personal," Woodson said. "I thought he made it a personal attack on Mike McCarthy. They’re together every day for the course of the year and spend the most time together, and it feels like he was making a case against Mike McCarthy the whole time."

Rodgers reportedly issued an ultimatum to McCarthy, threatening to expose internal issues unless McCarthy gave up playcalling duties. McCarthy called his bluff with a blunt "go for it," which led Rodgers to immediately air everything out on "The Pat McAfee Show."

That approach didn't sit well with Woodson, who said Rodgers acted like an FBI informant who spent the entire season collecting ammunition to use against McCarthy.

"As soon as something didn’t go his way and he made his ultimatum or whatever it was, he immediately went to television to make his case," Woodson said. "It’s almost like being an informant, like you were trying to gather information so you can tear someone down in the name of the team."

While Woodson took issue with how Rodgers handled things, he didn't let McCarthy off the hook either. If the accusations of McCarthy sleeping through meetings and lacking game-plan preparation are accurate, Woodson admitted that’s a bad look.

"This was a personal attack," Woodson said. "I did not like that and, on the flip side, with Mike McCarthy, he’s in the wrong as well — if these allegations are true in terms of not being prepared for next week’s game or sleeping in meetings. But look, for the head coach, it’s bad."

Despite all the drama and bad blood between Rodgers and McCarthy, Woodson was glad to see the Steelers block out the noise and pick up a 27–5 win over the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

"This whole thing I think is bad in terms of morale for the team," Woodson said. "But look how they rallied around it and played a great game."