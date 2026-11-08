Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win

Before I hear about the lack of movement in this week’s rankings, here’s why the list held firm from last week's.

Eleven teams have two or fewer losses, including the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, who pushed their winning streak to four with an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. Not to be outdone, the 6-3 Green Bay Packers are making a push to crack this list after dismantling the New England Patriots on the road behind the offensive fireworks of Jordan Love and Co.

Although the eyeball test would suggest the Bengals and Packers are more dynamic and explosive than the New York Giants, John Harbaugh’s squad keeps winning and is 5-2-1. There’s something to be said for consistency in a league where wins are coveted at a premium.

With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings squaring off tonight in a blockbuster Monday Night Football matchup, this week’s top 10 might look familiar, but it rewards teams for taking care of business against inferior squads in Week 9.

Here's where things stand after Week 9's Sunday slate:

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers come out of the bye in good position at 6-2. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +4000

The bye week gives the Steelers a chance to prepare for a marquee matchup against the Bengals next Sunday night.

Who Stood Out: Jaylen Warren leads all NFL running backs who have at least 75 carries this season with 5.92 yards per carry.

J.J. McCarthy didn't make it out of the Giants' win without suffering a hip injury, but he came back in and finished the game. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +6000

The Giants are proving that style points don’t matter in a league where stacking wins is the priority. Head coach John Harbaugh’s squad keeps finding various ways to win, whether relying on its suffocating defense or opportunistic offense to deliver enough plays to separate from the opponent.

Although their ugly wins haven’t moved the needle, there is something about the Giants' scrappiness that gives it a chance to knock off a heavyweight down the stretch.

Who Stood Out: McCarthy won his sixth consecutive start in Week 9, extending the NFL’s longest active streak.

Jared Goff and the Lions left Miami with a win despite an underwhelming performance by their standards. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1900

Head coach Dan Campbell’s patience with his defense is paying off, with the unit continuing to make strides after a disappointing start. Although the unit is far from perfect, the Lions have eliminated the big plays and assignment errors that plagued the defense earlier.

Additionally, the pass rush is starting to heat up. Detroit's supporting cast (defensive tackle Alim McNeil and defensive end Derrick Moore) is pitching in to help Aiden Hutchinson beat up and bully quarterbacks into submission.

If the defense continues to improve, the Lions quietly become the team no one wants to face in the postseason.

Who Stood Out: Jahmyr Gibbs’ 60th career touchdown tied LaDainian Tomlinson for the second-most by any player in his first four seasons in NFL history, trailing only Terrell Davis (61).

Caleb Williams won't be thrilled about the three first-half interceptions he threw, but he'll be very happy that Chicago held on and beat the Buccaneers. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Despite a disappointing performance from Caleb Williams that saw him throw three interceptions, the Bears found a way to win by leaning on an opportunistic defense that continues to improve.

That defensive effort was highlighted by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons becoming more comfortable in his role. The All-Pro’s energy and effort create the disruptive plays that eventually lead to turnovers.

With the defense continuing to shine as turnover merchants, the Bears can win with or without their franchise quarterback playing at an MVP level.

Who Stood Out: Williams became the third Bears quarterback to throw four interceptions in a win in the Super Bowl era, joining Todd Collins (2010) and Rex Grossman (2006).

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got back on track against the Jets after two straight defeats. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

After ending a two-game skid with a gritty win, the Chiefs showcased their winning formula going forward. With a strong performance from Kenneth Walker III as a multipurpose weapon, the Chiefs were able to lean into a ball-control approach, with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice complementing a potent rushing attack with timely playmaking on the perimeter.

Although the points didn’t come in bunches, the grind-it-out plan meshed well with a defensive effort led by defensive tackle Chris Jones that produced short fields and prime scoring chances.

While the Chiefs are forced to lean into a gritty-not-pretty approach, the team’s winning pedigree gives them a shot to make a run at season’s end.

Who Stood Out: Patrick Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 9,365 regular-season yards, breaking Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates’ NFL record of 9,352 for a QB-TE duo.

Despite critiques about his play this season, Bo Nix just keeps on winning. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1500

Head coach Sean Payton is quietly fixing the Broncos’ offensive woes while pushing the defense to maintain its dominance. Although the box score doesn’t fully reflect his impact, the Super Bowl-winning coach is pushing the right buttons to inch his squad closer to a top seed in the tournament.

With 16 straight one-score wins (eight points or fewer) since the start of last season, the Broncos are built to thrive in the playoffs, which is when tactics and toughness matter more than talent.

Who Stood Out: Bo Nix is 11-1 (.917) over the past two seasons when trailing by between one and eight points in the fourth quarter, including the playoffs. The league-average winning percentage in those situations is .296.

Linebacker Josh Hines-Allen (left, No. 41) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 16) are leading both sides of the ball for a Jaguars team that is a clear contender in the AFC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

The NFL's most dominant team holds the largest point differential (plus-108) after notching its fourth win of the season by 20-plus points.

The Jaguars are led by an MVP-caliber quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is playing lights-out, with a 111.7 passer rating and an 18:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Given how the Jaguars are whipping inferior opponents with ease while methodically beating down top contenders, the football world is starting to pay attention to their emergence as contenders.

Who Stood Out: By scoring more than 30 points in Thursday’s win over the Ravens, the Jaguars reached 700 points in head coach Liam Coen’s first 25 games. That ties Chip Kelly and Ted Marchibroda for the third-fewest games needed to reach that mark as a head coach in the Super Bowl era.

It will be Carson Wentz starting at quarterback for the Vikings against the Bills instead of the injured Kyler Murray. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

A marquee matchup against the Bills with Carson Wentz at the helm could determine whether Kyler Murray gets his job back when he is healthy and ready to return to action.

Who Stands Out: Justin Jefferson has yet to record a 100-yard receiving game in 2026, marking the first time in his career he has gone six games into a season without one.

It was business as usual for Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense, which rolled past the Raiders to a win. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +550

The takeaway bandits were active against their former Bay Area rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, by forcing five turnovers, including three interceptions from Kirk Cousins. The 49ers’ aggressive ball hawks not only swipe errant passes, but they’re also obsessed with knocking the ball loose with violent punches at unsuspecting ball carriers.

Given how turnovers routinely decide NFL games, the 49ers’ relentless ball hunting could be the difference in a pivotal game down the stretch.

Who Stood Out: Purdy threw his 100th career touchdown pass against the Raiders, becoming the seventh quarterback to reach that mark with the 49ers.

Josh Allen faces his toughest challenge of the season on Monday night: Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +600

The league’s No. 1 team squares off against the Vikings on Monday night, with a chance to cement its spot at the top of the charts.

Who Stood Out: Josh Allen (11 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns) is the first player in NFL history with eight or more passing and eight or more rushing touchdowns in his team’s first seven games of a season.