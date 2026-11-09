Rams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf Toe

The Los Angeles Rams will likely be without their top receiver for at least the next month.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that the team expects to place All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve with sprains of the MCL and PCL in his knee, as well as turf toe. Nacua will miss at least four games.

Nacua was hurt on the Rams’ final offensive snap of Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. He took a jet sweep on third-and-11 with less than two minutes remaining and was tackled by Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves.

Nacua was later seen being evaluated by the training staff on the sideline and underwent an MRI on Monday. The Rams had said Sunday that they didn’t believe he tore his ACL.

McVay told reporters Monday that he’s been second-guessing the play call.

"I’m kicking myself about those kinds of things," McVay said. "I’d be lying to you if I said I haven’t questioned the decision making on that last play over and over."

The injury comes right after one of Nacua’s best performances of the season. He finished Sunday’s game with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, including a leaping 7-yard score early in the fourth quarter that broke a 13-13 tie and proved to be the game-winner.

The loss is a significant blow to a Rams receiving group that was already thin, with Davante Adams on injured reserve.

McVay also said the team will look to add depth to the receiver room.

The win was the Rams’ third straight and improved them to 5-4. They play at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, then have their bye week during Week 11 before hosting the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25.

Nacua, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the league’s most productive receivers since the Rams selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of BYU. He set rookie records that season with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards.

The win was the Rams’ third straight and improved them to 5-4.