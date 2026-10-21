NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams

Not every team will trade a player between now and the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but what if they did?

As the NFL trade deadline is now less than three weeks away, it's time to explore which players might get moved. So, we named the top trade candidate on all 32 teams. Some are more prestigious and obvious, while some others might be a sneaky depth piece a team needs in order to make a playoff run come January.

Let's take a look at the top trade candidate for all 32 teams.

Click on a team below to navigate this post. AFC NFC

Trade Candidate: DE Josh Sweat

Eric D. Williams: Sweat had 20 sacks in the last two years, but he has just two sacks through the first six games this season. Sweat, 29, didn’t participate in offseason work because of a knee issue and was thought to have wanted a trade before the season started. The Cardinals are in full rebuild mode and traded 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans earlier in October. Why not move on from Sweat as well? Sweat is in the second year of a four-year, $76.4 million contract he signed with Arizona at the start of free agency last year. He’s underperformed so far this year, though, so the Cardinals should get whatever draft compensation they can and see if Sweat can restart his career with a new team.

Trade Candidate: CB Mike Hughes

Greg Auman: Atlanta’s still in strong contention in the NFC South, so don’t expect the Falcons to deal core pieces away. But trading Hughes for even a pick swap would clear a path for second-round rookie Aveion Terrell to step into a larger role. Terrell only has six tackles in his first five games, and Hughes is a reliable veteran who started 27 games over the last two years. Perhaps once A.J. Terrell is back from his groin injury, Atlanta will be comfortable dealing Hughes to get both brothers on the field together.

Trade candidate: WR Rashod Bateman

Steven Ruiz: Bateman is off to another slow start in what many expected to be a breakout year for the former first-round pick. The Ravens aren’t flush with receiving options, but Bateman doesn’t look like an essential piece right now. He’s received three or fewer targets in more than half of his games, even with Baltimore’s WR1, Zay Flowers, missing time. First-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle loves his tight ends, so there are fewer snaps to go around. With a younger, cheaper option in Ja’Kobi Lane, Bateman looks expendable. The 26-year-old still has some trade value, so Baltimore can recoup draft capital while saving about $4 million in cap space over the next two seasons.

Rashod Bateman only has 16 catches in six games this season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Trade Candidate: WR Joshua Palmer

Henry McKenna: The Bills acquired Palmer with high hopes for what he could do in the offense, but basically everyone else has emerged while he has not. D.J. Moore is a crucial piece when healthy. Keon Coleman is finally emerging. Khalil Shakir is steady Eddie. And rookie Skyler Bell might soon earn playing time. That makes Palmer expendable.

Trade Candidate: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

Auman: With injuries all over, the Panthers are more likely to make an addition than to take away from a team they see as still in strong contention to repeat as NFC South champs. But if they can get a seventh for Sanders, it’s a win. He’s been a healthy scratch so far this season after totaling 62 catches for 532 yards and two scores in his first two years in Carolina. Find a contender who has an injury at tight end, and he can add depth and is on his rookie deal for one more year as well.

Trade Candidate: TE Cole Kmet

McKenna: The heavy tight end sets have not turned into the new normal in the ways that many expected in Chicago, and the Bears now have three tight ends who are potential contributors, from Colston Loveland to Kmet to rookie Sam Roush, a third-round pick in 2026. I’m not certain the Bears trust Roush to take over the TE2 spot, and I know Chicago loves Kmet’s leadership. But this might be the deepest position on Chicago’s roster.

Cole Kmet has seen his snap count decrease over the last few seasons. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trade Candidate: DE Shemar Stewart

Ben Arthur: Stewart was a first-round pick just last year, but he doesn’t appear to be in the Bengals’ long-term plans. He’s played just 8% of defensive snaps in games he’s appeared in. He didn’t play at all in the Bengals’ Week 3 loss to the Steelers despite being on the game-day roster. Having depth on the defensive line is not an excuse for being unable to find snaps for your healthy top pick from a year ago … unless you’re done with him. Cincinnati should be able to fetch a decent return for Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick in 2025.

Trade Candidate: WR Jerry Jeudy

Arthur: Jeudy had a career-high 1,229 receiving yards in his first season with the Browns in 2024, but his production has been on a downward trajectory since. His receiving total dropped by more than half in 2025 (602) and he’s currently averaging a career-low 16.2 yards per game in 2026, pacing for a career-low. Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion also represent the Browns’ future at wide receiver, so Jeudy doesn’t appear to be in the team’s long-term plans anyway.

Trade Candidate: TE Luke Schoonmaker

Ruiz: The 2023 second-round pick has fallen out of favor in Dallas after Brevyn Spann-Ford beat him out for the backup tight end job in camp. The Cowboys may not have a spot for Schoonmaker, but three-tight-end groupings are the newest offensive fad, so some teams may be interested in giving him playing time. Schoonmaker is a solid blocker with enough athleticism to contribute as a pass catcher. There are worse ways to spend a Day 3 pick if the Cowboys are willing to sell low.

Trade Candidate: CB Jahdae Barron

Ruiz: It’s unlikely the Broncos would want to cut ties with the 2025 first-round pick so soon, but if the team wants to make a big splash at the deadline, the second-year cornerback, who’s stuck on the bench behind Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss, could be the piece that gets a blockbuster deal over the line. Injuries at the position have thrust Barron into a starting role, but he’ll return to playing limited snaps once the starters get healthy.

Jahdae Barron has seen an increase in snaps this season, but that's largely because of the injuries the Broncos have had injuries at corner. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Trade Candidate: RT Larry Borom

Ruiz: The Lions are paying Borom $5 million to sit on the bench. Detroit signed the right tackle early in free agency but then drafted Blake Miller in the first round to play the same position. With holes all over the defense, a $5 million backup tackle isn’t really a luxury Detroit can afford right now. It’s tough to say what the asking price for Borom would be. He’s struggled as both a blocker in both the pass and run games, but he has plenty of experience at a premium position.

Green Bay Packers NFC North ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: WR Jayden Reed

McKenna: Reed’s currently on IR, but he seems like a player who might be better — and more productive — in another offense. He might provide something different from what Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have to offer. But the Packers don’t really make use of Reed’s talents, and they haven’t missed a beat offensively without him.

Jayden Reed might be more expendable with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden emerging this season. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Trade Candidate: DT Sheldon Rankins

Arthur: The Texans, who just added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., don’t have an obvious trade candidate. But veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins could be appealing to some teams. The 32-year-old former first-round pick is a full-time starter for Houston and was signed to a two-year extension this offseason, but moving him could be a way to get rookie second-rounder Kayden McDonald more snaps. Rankins’ snap count has gone down in the two games McDonald has played since being activated off injured reserve. In a potential deal, the Texans would probably have to eat some of the guaranteed salary owed to Rankins, who’s owed $3.5 million in guarantees for 2027.

Trade Candidate: DT Grover Stewart

Arthur: Former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson Sr. obviously comes to mind here — he requested a trade this offseason, after all — but he’s the Colts’ top backup quarterback and Daniel Jones’ current struggles make him more valuable. That’s why I look at someone like the 32-year-old Stewart, a productive veteran on an expiring contract. If the Colts’ season continues to go downward, he’s worth a late-round pick to a contending team that needs interior defensive line help. Stewart has no guaranteed money left on his contract, which helps.

Trade Candidate: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Auman: BTJ has fallen off in the two years since his 10-touchdown rookie season. He’s totaled nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. But if Marvin Harrison can fetch a second and then some, the Jaguars would do well to get assets back for a receiver who clearly isn’t part of their plans. He’s being outproduced by sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, so a fresh start could help him. He’s only $2.8 million next year on the last deal of his rookie contract, so it’s not just a three-month rental.

Kansas City Chiefs AFC West ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: OT Khalil Benson

McKenna: It’s nice to have depth options at tackle, but you won’t go broke taking a profit. Khalil Benson has been a serviceable depth option after arriving as a rookie free agent. But if someone offered the Chiefs good value in a draft pick, maybe they’d consider immediately getting a return on their investment in Benson. Can’t go broke taking a profit?

Las Vegas Raiders AFC West ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: QB Kirk Cousins

Ruiz: Quarterbacks are always in high demand, and with several vacancies popping up throughout the league, the demand could be even greater at the deadline. If the Raiders continue their slide after a 3-0 start, passing up the draft capital Cousins could fetch in a trade wouldn’t make much sense, with first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza ready to step in and get on-field experience. Mendoza looked ready to play during preseason and impressed in a brief cameo against the Patriots. Cousins may be playing well now, but he has no future with the team. If a team is willing to give up a Day 2 pick for the 38-year-old, Las Vegas would be silly to pass on such a deal.

Los Angeles Chargers AFC West ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: Edge Khalil Mack

Williams: The Chargers were expected to emerge as Super Bowl contenders with the addition of innovative offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to jump-start Justin Herbert’s career. Instead, the wheels have fallen off, and it’s a lost season for the Bolts. One of the best pass rushers of his era, Mack can still rush the passer at 35 years old and has enough gas left in the tank to jump-start the pass rush for another team like the Chicago Bears or San Francisco 49ers. Mack signed a one-year, $18 million deal to return to the Chargers instead of retiring this offseason, but $10 million of that has already been paid via signing bonus, and that expiring deal could be an appealing contract for a team looking to go on a deep playoff run at the end of the season. Mack has three sacks through six games.

Los Angeles Rams NFC West ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: TE Colby Parkinson

Williams: Yes, the Rams run three tight end sets more than anyone in the NFL, deploying that look in 31% of their offensive snaps. And Parkinson has played in 206 snaps on offense this season; only Tyler Higbee has played more at tight end. However, Parkinson is in the final season of a three-year contract that pays him $7 million in total compensation this season. The Rams drafted his potential replacement in Max Klare, who’s only played in one offensive snap this season. Last year’s second-round pick, Terance Ferguson, is also expected back at some point this season from an ankle injury, so the Rams have depth at tight end. And for a roster in need of receiver help, Parkinson could be a potential trade chip to bring back much-needed pass-catching help on the perimeter.

Trade Candidate: DL Zach Sieler

Auman: Sieler is the longest-tenured Dolphins player left on the roster, and there’s a value in keeping veteran leaders to guide an extremely young roster. But if they’re collecting picks, they could deal him to a contender — he’s 31 but has never won a playoff game — and free up cap space for the inevitable free agency spending. Sieler has two sacks and five tackles for loss, so he could be a solid addition for a team lacking experience up front.

Trade Candidate: WR Jauan Jennings

McKenna: There’s already buzz about him getting traded, given that he’s putting together cryptic social media posts. Jennings is good in the Shanahan system, which makes him appealing to the greater NFL, given that system’s popularity. And the Vikings appear set at receiver with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and even Tai Felton.

New England Patriots AFC East ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: RB TreVeyon Henderson

McKenna: You don’t really want to sell on a playmaker who brings explosives in the run game. But if someone came offering? Maybe the Patriots would think about letting Henderson go. He’s good for a long run here and there. Otherwise, he has a nasty habit of running into the backs of his offensive line — and missing blocking assignments in pass-pro.

New Orleans Saints NFC South ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: Edge Cameron Jordan

Auman: Jordan is a career Saint and a future Hall of Famer, but he considered signing elsewhere this summer before returning. If their struggles continue, he’s 37 and hasn’t been to a playoff game since 2020, so maybe you give him a chance to go out as a backup for a Super Bowl contender. He has zero sacks and zero tackles for loss this season, so you’re going to get a seventh back for him, not likely anything more. This is more about giving him one last shot somewhere else.

New York Giants NFC East ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Ralph Vacchiano: It would be hard to do if the Giants stay in contention because of the season-ending injury to Brian Burns, but Thibodeaux is still their most valuable trade chip — a young pass rusher with an expiring contract. He hasn’t been the same since he had 11.5 sacks in 2023, and hasn’t had any in the last 11 games. He’s been mostly a non-factor on the Giants’ defense this season. Surely someone who needs pass-rushing help sees his talent and believes they can untap whatever is left of his potential.

New York Jets AFC East ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: Edge Will McDonald

Vacchiano: The self-described "fireball" still has a lot of pass-rushing value, even as his role on the Jets seems to diminish. With the emergence of super-rookie David Bailey and the addition of vets Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai, McDonald has played more than 50% of the Jets' snaps in just one game this season. Since he’s signed through 2027, he could bring a bigger haul in return than a regular rental. And as the Jets build towards a better future, draft picks may matter more to them than wins.

Trade Candidate: G Landon Dickerson

Vacchiano: Everybody needs offensive line help, and at just 28 years old, this 6-foot-6, 332-pounder could bring a huge return. He’s signed through 2028, with only about $24 million left after this season (and $21 million of that in yearly option bonuses), so it’s an easy contract for another team to absorb. He’s on IR with a knee injury, so he’d have to prove he’s healthy. However, the Eagles already traded C/G Cam Jurgens and look like they’re ready to rebuild their once-powerful offensive line. Dickerson could be part of that, but not if the return is too good to pass up.

Trade Candidate: LB Patrick Queen

Vacchiano: Queen’s only 27 and still a tackling machine, but he’s never quite had the impact the Steelers expected when they signed him to a three-year, $41 million deal. Now in the last year of that contract, he makes perfect sense as a rental for a team that needs defensive help down the stretch. It could be tough to sell anyone for a team trying to make one last playoff run for retiring QB Aaron Rodgers. But the Steelers also just brought back veteran ILB Elandon Roberts, who is 32. and could be a short-term fill-in if Queen is dealt.

San Francisco 49ers NFC West ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: QB Mac Jones

Williams: Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, but the Iowa State product has had injury issues in the past and the 49ers might not want to move on from an insurance policy like Jones. However, the Alabama product is in the final year of a two-year deal and would receive decent draft compensation in return from a team looking for a competent starter during the backstretch of the season familiar with Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme. Specifically, a team like the Atlanta Falcons with Michael Penix Jr.’s injury history or the Tennessee Titans with Cam Ward’s struggles might be interested in having another option at quarterback. Titans head coach Robert Saleh is familiar with Jones from his time working as the defensive coordinator for San Francisco.

Mac Jones went 5-3 as a starter last season. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Trade Candidate: OL Olu Oluwatimi

Williams: Seattle selected Oluwatimi in the fifth round of the 2023 draft as a potential starter at center, but he never seized the starting job, and Jalen Sundell now appears like a long-term answer at the position. In the final year of his contract, Oluwatimi could prove expendable and someone who has value in a trade because of his starting experience that helps bring in a player that could help improve Seattle’s roster as they push to defend their Super Bowl title down the backstretch of the year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South ↑ All teams

Trade Candidate: RB Kenny Gainwell

Auman: The Buccaneers gave Gainwell $7 million a year, but he’s had a quiet first six games — 122 total yards on 31 touches. Tampa Bay has Sean Tucker barely being used as their third back, so let’s say a team dealing with multiple injuries like Philadelphia, where Gainwell played his first four years. Unless they’re guarding against a Bucky Irving injury, the Bucs could do worse than to shed an underperforming high-salary player while adding a late-round pick.

Trade Candidate: WR Calvin Ridley

Arthur: Ridley already took a pay cut to stay with the Titans this offseason, but his role continues to diminish in Tennessee. He’s averaging a career-low 13.5 receiving yards per game, and he’s playing 53% of snaps. The Titans need to give more looks to their younger receivers (Carnell Tate, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike) in a season that’s going nowhere anyway. The 31-year-old Ridley would be best utilized on a contending team with a receiver need. Linebacker Cody Barton is also a name to watch in Nashville.

Trade Candidate: DT Daron Payne

Vacchiano: Once thought to be one of the best young defensive tackles in the league, Payne has 12 sacks in three-plus seasons since his breakout 11.5-sack season in 2022. The decline started right after he signed a four-year, $90 million contract, which is expiring this year. At age 29, it’s doubtful he re-signs with Washington anyway, and with the way the team and defense are crumbling, the Commanders already seem like the most likely sellers in the NFC East. Payne may not be the inside pass rusher he once was, but big (6-3, 320), talented bodies in the middle of defensive lines remain valuable commodities for contenders that want to give their edge rushers a little more room to work.