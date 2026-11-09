Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds: Will Superstar RB Get Traded At Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and one huge name continues to surface in trade talks.

At this time last year, the Indianapolis Colts had one of the best records in the NFL and acquired Sauce Gardner for two first-round picks. Since that 2025 trade deadline, the Colts are 3-14 (.176), the second-worst record in the league over that span.

Now sitting at 2-7, Indianapolis has already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Star running back Jonathan Taylor could be next, and he’s the biggest name on the market with a real chance to be dealt by Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor even offered what sounded like a heartfelt goodbye to Colts fans on Sunday: "I'm very grateful for the city of Indianapolis."

So which team will go all in and pull the trigger? Let's check out the odds at Oddschecker for where Jonathan Taylor will land after tomorrow's deadline.

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Will Jonathan Taylor get traded before Tuesday's trade deadline? (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +213

New England Patriots: +335

New York Giants: +426

Minnesota Vikings: +733

Denver Broncos: +1150

Green Bay Packers: +1150

Cincinnati Bengals: +3233

Seattle Seahawks: +3233

Here's what to know about the oddsboard.

The Favorite: Despite all the trade talks, Taylor is still favored to stay in Indy. Since entering the NFL with the Colts in 2020, Taylor has rushed for 8,254 yards and 77 touchdowns across 93 regular-season games, averaging 4.82 yards per carry. He ranks second among NFL running backs in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and carries over that span, trailing only Derrick Henry in each category. Taylor has also added 213 receptions for 1,689 receiving yards. Will that be the end of his run in Indianapolis, or will he continue to build on those numbers with the Colts?

Potential Trade Destinations: The Patriots have the best odds to land Taylor in a trade with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined, followed by the Giants, who have dealt with multiple injuries in the backfield and haven’t shown full confidence in Cam Skattebo. The Vikings sit atop the NFC despite their offensive struggles, and Taylor could be the piece that unlocks that unit. Then there are the Packers, who have one of the NFL’s best offenses despite averaging the fewest rushing yards per game. Could adding Taylor make them unstoppable? JT's ultimate destination could change the entire Super Bowl outlook.