Best Fits For Jonathan Taylor: Which 6 Teams Make The Most Sense For Colts RB?

The Indianapolis Colts' fire sale is well underway, but will it continue in the coming days?

After the firing of longtime general manager Chris Ballard, plus the trades of guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest, running back Jonathan Taylor might be the next to leave Indianapolis. The Colts are willing to trade Taylor, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Several teams have already been linked to Taylor. According to reports, the Colts are willing to trade Taylor, and multiple teams have expressed an interest in securing his services, including the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

That list makes sense for Taylor, who, at 27 years old, remains one of the most talented and productive running backs in the league. And we have added two more teams that should be interested in trading for Taylor as we rank the six best destinations for the star running back.

6. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks' decision to use a first-round pick on Jadarian Price hasn't paid off so far. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider decided not to bring back reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and so far, his team’s running game has not been the same. Walker was the most productive runner in the league before his former teammates shut him down when Seattle gave the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season last week.

The Seahawks are averaging 3.86 rushing yards per play, ranking 23rd in the NFL entering Week 8. Sam Darnold needs a consistent running game to lean on, taking pressure off him to carry the offense in the passing game. Seattle already traded with Indianapolis for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Schneider used to work with Colts interim general manager Dodds in Seattle, so the relationship is there to get something done. And Schneider has been active each year at the trade deadline.

However, the Seahawks have first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) returning from injury this week, so Schneider might want to hold off on making a significant investment at running back before seeing his plan for replacing Walker on the field.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has played like one of the NFL's best QBs again. Is it time to give him a star RB? (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Quarterback Joe Burrow has (finally) stayed healthy and is playing elite football. The Bengals already have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, led by Burrow, along with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

And, defensively, the addition of Dexter Lawrence has made Cincinnati’s defense respectable. Chase Brown is a solid running back, but Taylor in the backfield paired with Cincinnati’s passing game would make them the team to beat in the AFC North.

The Bengals have over $7 million in salary cap space, but would a traditionally thrifty owner like Mike Brown be willing to give up draft compensation and sign a player like Taylor on a long-term deal to justify the move? And would Taylor want to play in Cincinnati?

4. Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs might be facing further discipline from the NFL, making running back more of a need for the Packers. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Packers have another quarterback playing at an MVP level in Jordan Love, and he's doing it with one of the worst running games in the league. Green Bay is averaging a league-low 60.6 rushing yards per game. Even the return of Josh Jacobs has not improved those numbers, as the Packers have shown an inability to get a push upfront in the running game with an offensive line ravaged by injuries.

Speaking of Jacobs, his continued legal troubles could affect his availability later this year. Taylor’s dynamic running style, along with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, would instantly create more balance in Green Bay’s offense. And the Packers have shown a willingness to execute splash trades recently, trading two first-round picks for Micah Parsons last year. The Packers need to make a move to keep up in the competitive NFC North.

3. Denver Broncos

Sean Payton's best offenses have come when he's had a workhorse running back. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been looking for a workhorse running back, as he had in Alvin Kamara with the New Orleans Saints, since taking over as head coach in Denver. And Taylor would provide that resource for a Denver offense that needs to prop up a struggling Bo Nix. The Broncos are averaging just 95 rushing yards a game, ranking 24th in the league entering Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

J.K. Dobbins has been a productive player in Denver’s offense but struggles to stay healthy. Rookie Jonah Coleman is an interesting piece in Denver’s running back room, but Taylor would give the Broncos an elite runner in the wide-open AFC West. Taylor, paired with the explosive running skills of Nix, gives the Broncos a more balanced offense.

2. New York Giants

Cam Skattebo's fumble woes have made running back a need for the Giants. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Giants are surprisingly atop the NFC East in head coach John Harbaugh’s first year leading them. Even with New York losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season with a knee injury, general manager Joe Schoen already made a splashy move by replacing him at quarterback with another dual-threat guy in J.J. McCarthy, with satisfactory results.

New York has already shown a willingness to make another big move, as Harbaugh reportedly reached out to Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams-Strunk to woo defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to New York. So why not trade for Taylor and bring him to The Big Apple?

Cam Skattebo has done a respectable job leading New York’s running game when healthy and not putting the ball on the ground. Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy are nice complementary pieces. But the Giants, led by Harbaugh, believe they can win now, and Taylor provides a more dynamic player to lead the offense, taking pressure off a young quarterback like McCarthy.

1. Minnesota Vikings

Can the Vikings help Kyler Murray out by trading for Jonathan Taylor? (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If I’m Taylor, Minnesota would be my top destination. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is one of the most innovative offensive minds in the game. The Vikings have two dynamic receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, along with a productive tight end in T.J. Hockenson.

Yes, Kyler Murray has not been lights out in Minnesota’s offense. But like James Conner in Arizona, Taylor would provide a dangerous running threat that pairs nicely with the explosive running ability of Murray, making Minnesota’s offense more lethal.

Add that to what the Vikings are doing on the other side of the football, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores leading a blitz-heavy defense that’s one of the best in the league, and the only undefeated NFL team in the Vikings would be dangerous this postseason.