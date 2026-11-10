Chiefs Reportedly Find Wide Receiver Help In Trade With Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their wide receiver room.

Kansas City is acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts for 2027 fourth and fifth-round picks, The Ringer reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Downs, who requested a trade from the Colts last month and is a free agent after this season, has totaled 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown this year. Over the previous three seasons (2023-25), Downs averaged 66.0 receptions for 713.3 yards and 3.7 touchdowns per year.

Downs joins a Kansas City wide receiver room that includes Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, among others. In all, the Chiefs' offense is second in the NFL in total yards (384.1 per game), fifth in rushing yards (137.8 per game) and 10th in both points (25.3 per game) and passing yards (246.4 per game).

And the wide receiver appears thrilled with the move, as depicted by Downs' post to X following the trade.

Prior to their Week 9 win at home over the New York Jets, the Chiefs lost back-to-back games on the road to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. They stand second in the AFC West at 6-2.

As for the Colts, Downs is one of four players they moved before the trade deadline, the other three players being guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Keenan Allen. Indianapolis didn't move superstar running back Jonathan Taylor or quarterback Daniel Jones.