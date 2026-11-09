2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers

The best division in NFL history was the NFC North in 2024. It had three teams with at least 11 wins, two with at least 14, and a league-record winning percentage of .662 (45-23).

Two years later, this version of the NFC North might be even better.

Nearly halfway through the season, all four teams have at least six wins, and together they have a winning percentage of .735 — a record of 25-9 combined. At this point, all four teams could be considered Super Bowl contenders. That includes the Minnesota Vikings, if they can ever find their way out of quarterback hell.

There’s still a long way to go, of course. They have seven more intra-division games to beat up on each other, too. And it might be tough for all four to maintain this kind of success (especially the Vikings if they can’t find a new quarterback).

But for now, no division compares to this one, which is why all four teams now have a well-deserved place in the top 10 of my power rankings:

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Tests showed that QB Justin Herbert didn't break his middle finger on Sunday, but it would've felt fitting if he did. The Chargers have been giving that finger to their fans all season long. There are Shakespearean plays and Klingon operas that aren’t as tragic as this team. And yet, when teams have called GM Joe Horitz about selling off the pieces of his 0-8 team for draft picks, his answer has been, "No thanks. We’re good." They are the living embodiment of the gif of the dog who sits at a table sipping coffee as the room burns around him and says "This is fine."

Next game: @ Ravens (Monday, 5:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Despite being the NFL’s only remaining winless team, the Chargers scored their first touchdown since the third quarter of Week 5, snapping a streak of 37 consecutive drives without a touchdown.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

After watching way too many Jets games over the last 16 years, I felt like I was out of words to describe their awfulness. So I checked a thesaurus, and I came up with one — only one — that I don’t think I’ve used yet. It’s not easy describing a team that continues to lower the bar in every way. They’re now 2-7 after taking a pounding from the Chiefs. Aaron Glenn is 5-21 in his season and a half and probably should post his resume online soon. The bright spots are few and far between, and fading. And none of this is really surprising for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010. I don’t know what to say anymore, except that it’s … shambolic.

Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Jets rookie David Bailey is the only NFL player with at least five sacks (7.5) and five forced fumbles (5) this season and the only rookie since 2000 to reach both marks through his first eight career games.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

A loss is a loss, and it hardly matters in a 1-7 season, but I don’t have the words to explain how impressed I was with the job Jeff Hafley’s defense did against the Lions on Sunday. Holding that team to 270 yards, keeping Jahmyr Gibbs under 100, and not allowing a touchdown pass is basically a pre-Christmas miracle in Miami. They should hang a banner if they can fit all the details on it. Unfortunately, their own offense didn’t show up (just 228 yards), so they completely wasted the effort. But at least the film review won’t be all bad. And hey, they’ve got the Colts and Jets over the next three weeks. If their offense can elevate to a mediocre level, maybe they can grab another win.

Next game: @ Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Miami was held to single digits (9 points) for the third time this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.8 PPG and 30th in point differential (-74).

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

In the three weeks heading into their bye, the Tennessee Titans beat the Colts, almost beat the Browns and lost to the Bengals in overtime in a game where somehow they gained 440 yards and scored 36 points. And their reward for that is two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the next three weeks? Seems unfair. But maybe it’s a good chance for Robert Saleh to learn who on his team can step up and play well against one of the NFL’s best teams. It would really help their franchise if QB Cam Ward turned out to be one of those players.

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Titans rank 31st in both total offense (272.5 yards per game) and total defense (382.4 yards allowed per game), while ranking 28th in scoring offense (18.0 PPG) and 21st in scoring defense (24.9 PPG allowed).

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

So much for the Eagles' attempt at a spark by starting the over-hyped Joe Milton at QB. They managed 220 yards in a game against the Giants that probably should have been winnable. The Eagles defense, much-maligned and battered, did a yeoman’s job of giving Philly a chance. Alas, they’re just not good enough to do anything with a chance anymore. And they traded DT Jordan Davis to the Jaguars on Monday, with GM Howie Roseman adding to his war chest of draft picks. They are on a super slide towards their worst season since 2020 (4-11-1), possibly since 2012 (4-12), and maybe even since 1998 (3-13). Incidentally, the Eagles got rid of their head coach after each of those disastrous seasons. So it’s very possible Nick Sirianni is in his final days.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Eagles lost their seventh straight game, tying the sixth-longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The Colts' rousing, near-win over the Cowboys felt a little like the last stand at The Alamo — one last glorious fight to the end for a seemingly lost cause. By Tuesday evening, the Colts could look a lot different, especially if they sell off as many pieces as the NFL seems to be expecting. They would be smart to do that, too, because after five straight losses, they know their season is over. And after all this damage, they know the Alamo … I mean, their roster needs to be completely rebuilt.

Next game: vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Since the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Colts are 3-14 (.176), the second-worst record in the league in that span.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 21st)

Jayden Daniels is playing better, which is good, and he tried to pull off a miracle comeback against the Rams. But he just doesn’t have enough horses around him to ride to his team’s rescue anymore. The Commanders have been decimated by injuries, and with shortages at RB and WR, it’s like Daniels is their only weapon. And that’s just not enough against teams like the Rams. Maybe they’ll have better luck at the Giants on Thursday night, but good luck keeping up with the Bengals after that. It’s really already another lost season in Washington. The only question is how long Dan Quinn can survive.

Next game: @ Giants (Thursday, 5:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Commanders are an NFL-worst 0-6 following a win since 2025 and have not won consecutive games since winning their final five regular-season games and first two playoff games in 2024.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The Cardinals knew things were about to go downhill this season, which is why they were just fine with trading QB Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore. They could see their record and their upcoming schedule, and they could sense the impending doom. Of course, they had no idea how bad it was going to get after their loss to the Sam Darnold-less Seahawks. Top WR Michael Wilson is now gone for the year with a neck injury and QB Gardner Minshew might be right behind him with a torn ligament in his elbow. So they’ll begin the slow march towards the end of their season with rookie QB Carson Beck leading them against the Rams and Chiefs. Ouch. They have won two of their last four, but those are the good old days now. Their future is all about evaluating Beck and/or sizing up the QBs in the 2027 draft.

Next game: vs. Rams (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cardinals have lost 19 straight games in stadiums other than SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium following their loss to the Seahawks. Arizona’s last four wins have all come at those two venues.

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (tied for 19th)

It’s hard to blame the Falcons for being unable to contain Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, because really, who can? They just ran into the buzzsaw that is the Cincinnati Bengals offense right now. Their bigger problem is their bigger picture. After scrambling back to .500, they’ve now lost four of their last five games and their schedule is about to turn ugly. They’ll play the Chiefs before their bye week, and then Minnesota, Detroit and Cleveland will be waiting when they return. I’d say their season is all but over, but in the pathetic NFC South, nothing is ever over.

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Bijan Robinson has recorded 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first four NFL seasons (2023-2026), becoming the second player in Falcons history to do so. He joins William Andrews, who reached the mark in each of his first five seasons (1979-1983).

Super Bowl odds: +20000 (tied for 24th)

The Saints really needed that win over Cleveland coming out of their bye week, no matter how squeaky it was. They’ve now beaten the Browns and Giants — think of them as two mid-majors — over their last three games. And while the Saints haven’t looked great, they’ve got a golden opportunity to take a measure of control in the NFC South when they play the Panthers in New Orleans on Sunday. In a division where eight wins will likely be enough, every division game matters.

Next game: vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Tyler Shough led his fifth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2025, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL over that span.

Can Tyler Shough and the Saints turn their season around following their OT win over the Browns? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 21st)

It’s gotten ugly in Baltimore. The Ravens obviously had no chance to beat the Jaguars on Thursday night with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Maybe Jacoby Brissett can give them a spark once he arrives from Arizona. But Brissett can’t solve their surprising defensive issues. The Ravens have given up 33 or more points in three straight games on their way to four straight losses. Maybe getting the Chargers next week will get them right. But at 4–5, they are quickly running out of time. Lamar Jackson is promising a late-season return to lead the charge to the playoffs. But it’s starting to look like there’s no way he can get back in time.

Next game: vs. Chargers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Ravens are 3-2 in Lamar Jackson’s starts this season, averaging 25.2 points and 344.8 yards per game, compared with a 1-3 record, 15.8 points and 303.0 yards per game when another quarterback starts.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 21st)

The Raiders probably would’ve signed up for 4-5 back before the season began, but that was before their 3-0 start unreasonably raised expectations. Now they are in an unsurprising free fall after being hammered by the Niners on Sunday. Losers of five of their last six, only one thing matters now: When are they going to turn things over to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza? Seattle, Denver and Cleveland are up next before their bye week. But when they return, on Dec. 13, at home against the awful Chargers? Let Fernando-mania begin.

Next game: vs. Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Raiders have given up 30-plus points in six straight games, becoming the fifth team in NFL history to do so within a season.

Super Bowl odds: +6000 (tied for 16th)

When the Colts took the lead on them late on Sunday, it sure looked like they were going to plummet deeper than one of Jerry Jones’ oil wells. But one big Dak Prescott pass bailed them out and the Cowboys live for another day, however barely. Brian Schottenheimer’s seat is getting pretty hot, though, and it’s still a mystery why they let DC Christian Parker back in the building the way his defense is playing. The good news for them is they’re about to start a three-game homestand. The bad news? It starts with the 49ers. Also, they’re just 1-3 this season at home.

Next game: vs. 49ers (Sunday, 4:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Dak Prescott has now thrown a touchdown pass in his ninth straight game to open the season, the longest such streak by a Cowboys quarterback since Tony Romo’s 10-game streak in 2014.

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (tied for 19th)

I am admittedly a big flip-flopper when it comes to the Panthers. They started ranked low. I moved them all the way into my top 10. Then dropped them like hot lava. Now, I’m coming around again — a little. They are 3-5 and have lost three in a row, but I’m not convinced they are as bad as they’ve looked. Some of it has to do with their last two opponents — Green Bay and Denver (though I still can’t explain that humiliating 43-13 loss to the Bucs the week before). They are in desperate need of a feel-good moment so they can take control of their awful division. They’ve got two chances coming up, at New Orleans and vs. Baltimore, before they get their rematch with Tampa Bay.

Next game: @ Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Panthers have lost three straight games after a 3-2 start, scoring 21 points against the Broncos after being held below 20 in each of their previous two games. Carolina scored 25-plus points in four of its first five games.

Super Bowl odds: +6000 (tied for 16th)

A six-spot jump in the rankings after a loss? Yeah, it doesn’t feel right to me at all either, but I guess that’s how impressed I am with the job the Buccaneers did by taking the Chicago Bears to overtime on Sunday night. And they even let QB Baker Mayfield throw passes — though clearly that’s not their best strategy. I still don’t love their offense and I don’t trust Todd Bowles, but they might be playing better defense than anyone outside of Minnesota (just ask Bears QB Caleb Williams, who was picked off four times by them). And a 3-2 run, after their 0-4 start, is enough to get them back in the hunt in the awful NFC South, where all you have to be is the best of the worst. Right now, they probably are.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Buccaneers forced five takeaways (four interceptions, one fumble recovery) in their loss to the Bears, giving them 13 over their last three games, their most turnovers in a three-game span since 1995.

Super Bowl odds: +20000 (tied for 2th)

The Browns lost in overtime to the Saints, but Shedeur Sanders returned the big play to the Browns’ offense and gave it the spark it hasn’t had for more than a month with Deshaun Watson running the show. Considering they have fallen to the fringe of contention in the AFC North, Todd Monken should ride with Sanders and see if his young QB can keep doing that. It’s not clear if he’ll do that, though. He’s more comfortable with a veteran quarterback leading his young offense. And maybe Watson can keep them at least on the fringe of the playoff race. But there’s going to come a point, sooner than later, that he’ll have to give Sanders a shot to either salvage the season or so they can get a long look at him before the offseason begins.

Next game: vs. Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Browns are the only team above .500 with a negative point differential (-35).

Super Bowl odds: +4500 (15th)

If the Texans hadn’t stumbled in overtime against the Giants before their bye, they’d be riding a four-game winning streak, sitting at .500, and the entire NFL would be talking about how dangerous they are. Truthfully, though, even at 3-5, they’re dangerous and a playoff berth isn’t far out of reach. What makes this run weird, though, is that they’re doing it with their revived offense and on the shoulders of QB C.J. Stroud, who is making a hell of a contract push. If their defense was even close to what it was the last few seasons, we might be talking about the Texans as a Super Bowl-bound team.

Next game: @ Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Kayshon Boutte and Tank Dell each had 100-plus receiving yards, giving the Texans multiple 100-yard receivers for the first time since Nov. 5, 2023.

Super Bowl odds: +2200 (tied for 11th)

We always knew this season was going to be more of a struggle for the defending AFC champions than last season was. The tougher schedule guaranteed that. And while the Patriots secured a big signature win in Buffalo a few weeks ago, they’ve really fallen flat other than that. They have now played six teams that have winning records and seem likely headed towards the playoffs and they’ve gone just 2-4 against them. And they looked terrible on Sunday at home against the Packers. That was especially true of QB Drake Maye, who was picked off three times.

Next game: vs. Lions (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The 45 points allowed by the Patriots in Sunday's loss to the Packers are the most points New England has ever allowed in a game at Gillette Stadium (opened in 2002).

Super Bowl odds: +6000 (tied for 16th)

It’s great that the Giants finally ended their 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia. Exorcising demons is important. So is the fact that they survived a pretty ugly outing. And they needed to, since the Dallas Cowboys pulled out a win to stay on their heels in the NFC East. But they also showed their flaws, again. Their running game was terrible. The offensive line was leaky. And even QB J.J. McCarthy struggled for the first time since he arrived in New York. That shouldn’t have happened against a struggling Eagles defense. And they’re just not going to get away looking that bad in a few weeks when they start a four-week stretch that includes games against the Jaguars, 49ers, and Seahawks.

Next game: vs. Commanders (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Giants snapped their 12-game road losing streak against the Eagles, earning their first win in Philadelphia since 2013 and have already surpassed their 2025 win total.

Super Bowl odds: +1200 (tied for 6th)

The Rams won their third straight game, but they haven’t looked particularly impressive in any of them, which is really becoming the story of their season. And now they'll be without WR Puka Nacua due to his knee injury. He was literally the only thing about their offense that seemed to work in Washington, but they are going to fall far and fast as he goes onto injured reserve. They still have enough talent to win some games and hang around the playoff chase. But it’s clear by now they’re nothing like the super team they were supposed to be, even with Myles Garrett returning and recording three quick sacks.

Next game: @ Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Matthew Stafford earned his 125th career win against the Commanders, passing Matt Ryan and Fran Tarkenton for sole possession of 10th place in NFL history.

Super Bowl odds: +4000 (14th)

The Steelers probably deserved to move up more on their bye week, considering how unimpressive the two teams in front of them looked on Sunday. But they’ll stay outside of the top 10, knowing they have a huge opportunity to jump next Sunday night when they take on the high-flying Bengals in Cincinnati. That’ll be a huge test for their ancient QB, Aaron Rodgers, to see if he can keep up with Joe Burrow, even a little bit. The Steelers defense could cause the Bengals some problems, but the odds are pretty good that if Pittsburgh is going to win, they’ll have to find a way to win a high-scoring game.

Next game: @ Bengals (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Steelers are 4-0 at home, averaging 27.8 points per game, compared to 2-2 on the road, where they average 17.2 points per game.

Super Bowl odds: +1600 (9th)

The Seahawks won without Sam Darnold, and that’s good. But their offense only looked OK with QB Drew Lock battling through an oblique injury to play. It sounds like he’s going to be the QB again in Las Vegas next Sunday, but they’ll really need Darnold back when they go to San Francisco after their bye week to start what they can only hope is a playoff push. For now, they can thank their dominant defense for the fact that they didn’t lose any ground and pulled off a relatively easy win against an inferior opponent. But it’s beginning to look like they may not belong this close to the top 10 much longer. Their defense might be the league’s best, but their offense is holding them back.

Next game: @ Raiders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Seahawks have now won 11 straight games against the Cardinals, extending the NFL's longest active win streak by any team vs. a single opponent.

Drew Lock got the win, but didn't look overly impressive on Sunday. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1900 (10th)

Talk about playing down to the level of your opponent! The Miami Dolphins aren’t a terrible defensive team, and Jeff Hafley probably remembers a thing or two about how to slow the Lions down from his days as the DC in Green Bay. But Jared Goff being held to 170 yards and zero TD passes? And Jahmyr Gibbs rushing for just 74 yards? Maybe Dan Campbell’s team was just asleep. I mean, they won 19-9, so good for them. But this didn’t make me feel very good about keeping them in the top 10. The call was a close one. Someone get them some smelling salts before they begin a stretch against the Patriots, Bucs and Bears.

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With their win over the Dolphins, the Lions have won four straight games in four consecutive seasons for the first time since 1951-1954.

Super Bowl odds: +2200 (tied for 11th)

It’s a big jump, but the Packers earned it by pounding the Patriots in New England. More than that, they are playing outstanding on defense, and they are showing off a passing game that might just be the best in the league (or at least outside of Cincinnati). It’s hard to find a quarterback playing better than Jordan Love, and it’s impossible to find a receiving tandem better than Christian Watson and Matthew Golden at the moment. If this team had a running game — I mean, any semblance of a running game at all — they might be the best team in the NFC. As it is, they’re getting closer.

Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Sunday's blowout win over the Patriots was the Packers' first road game with 45-plus points and 450-plus yards since 1962 against the Eagles.

Super Bowl odds: +1200 (tied for 6th)

Ja’Marr Chase is the best receiver in football. It’s important I get that out of the way at the start. He is the key to everything for this Bengals team. I mean, yes, QB Joe Burrow is great, but Chase could make anyone look fantastic. He was unstoppable against the Falcons — a one-man show at times. He finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. And just his presence cleared room for Tee Higgins to catch two touchdown passes. I’ll get back to ranting about Zac Taylor’s coaching and this disappointing defense later. But for now, when Chase is on, who can stop him?

Next game: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 5:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bengals have scored 30-plus points in four straight games for just the second time in franchise history and the first since 1997.

Super Bowl odds: +2400 (13th)

This is now officially insane. If the Vikings don’t trade for a quarterback by the deadline, they are out of their minds. They have a generational defense, and they are wasting it with what might be the worst quarterback situation in the league. Don’t worry about the cost. Just get someone. Anyone. Daniel Jones. Kirk Cousins. Mason Rudolph. Anyone that’s not Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz. Heck, see if Philip Rivers wants to unretire again, while also stepping away from his new job. A trip to the Super Bowl is at stake. The defense really is that good. In fact, Brian Flores’ defense is the only reason they’re not ranked 10 spots lower. They can win a lot of games with that defense. But if they want to win a championship, they’ll need a competent QB, too.

Next game: @ Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bills held the ball for 42:32 compared to the Vikings' 17:28 on Monday, a 25:04 gap that marked the largest time of possession disparity in Vikings franchise history (since at least 1991). That further shows their offensive struggles with Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Carson Wentz completed 8 of 25 passes in the Vikings' loss to the Bills, showing their QB problems. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +750 (3rd)

There’s no denying that the Jaguars have come rolling out of the bye week, beating two opponents by a combined score of 75-17. Sure, it would be more impressive if those opponents weren’t the Colts and Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, but they did what they had to do. Four of their six wins have been by 23 points or more this season and there aren’t many QBs playing as well as Trevor Lawrence. Something to watch: Their remaining schedule is pillowy soft. Six of their last nine games are against teams with a losing record, including the Titans twice in the next three weeks. They’ve got a real shot at the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Next game: @ Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 9, the Jaguars lead the NFL in point differential (+108), turnover differential (+9) and wins by 20 or more points (4).

Super Bowl odds: +800 (4th)

The Tampa Bay defense has been playing really well, but that doesn’t completely excuse how alarmingly poorly the Bears played in their last-second win at home. Four interceptions from QB Caleb Williams and five turnovers were a shocker. So was a total of 60 rushing yards from a team averaging 151. On the bright side, at least the Bears won’t be feeling too good about themselves heading into the bye week, riding a four-game winning streak and with a record of 7-2. They’ve suddenly got a surprising amount to work on, which is why they took a small slide here.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Bears won on Sunday despite committing five turnovers. It was their first win with at least five turnovers since a 23-13 win over the Vikings on Dec. 3, 2006.

Super Bowl odds: +1000 (5th)

Patrick Mahomes’ elbow injury gave everybody quite a scare, but the guy is just superhuman, I guess. He got right back in the game and led the Chiefs on a few more touchdown drives in their rout of the Jets, and Andy Reid made it sound like he’s going to be OK in his Monday morning press conference. Obviously, they’re not the same team without him, so his injury needs to be monitored. When healthy, the duo of Mahomes and RB Kenneth Walker is as dangerous as any combo the Chiefs have had during their dynasty. And don’t forget, they’ve got a great chance coming up to prove it in the game they circled on their calendar all along: Thanksgiving night in Buffalo against the Bills.

Next game: @ Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Patrick Mahomes improved to 18-0 against teams entering at least four games below .500, extending the best record by a quarterback since 1970 (minimum 15 such starts).

Super Bowl odds: +540 (best)

The 49ers clearly fixed whatever it was that happened to them before the bye week when they lost to the Falcons — a game that now looks like a weird blip on their otherwise stellar season. They came out strong and fast, putting the Las Vegas Raiders in their place quickly. And the fact that they did it without WR Mike Evans made it even more impressive. Of course, that’s what they do best: Overcome injuries. They’re that good and they’re that deep. They still look like they deserve to be the NFC favorites. And they’re clearly the NFC’s best team.

Next game: @ Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With Brock Purdy reaching 100 career touchdown passes, San Francisco has now tied the Rams’ NFL record for the most players with 100-plus passing touchdowns for a single franchise.

Super Bowl odds: +1500 (8th)

I get on Bo Nix a lot, and I do think he’s regressed from last season. But I’ll give him this much: He finds a way to do enough to win. He did it again against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, making just enough good plays to give Denver a cushion. For all their flaws, the Broncos have now won five straight games and seven of eight as they head into the bye week. For two seasons now, it’s been the same story in Denver: It doesn’t look pretty. Sometimes it doesn’t look good. But more often than not, the Broncos just win. Don’t ask how they do it, I guess. Just enjoy the ride.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Broncos have won five straight games, the longest active win streak in the NFL.

Super Bowl odds: +620 (2nd)

The Bills’ slugfest win over the Minnesota Vikings was Exhibit A for why I think they’re the best team in football. We already knew that they're explosive enough to win 41-38 shootouts. Now, we know that they're tough enough to win old-fashioned, grind-it-out games like they had to do Monday night. Josh Allen is so tough and good under pressure, and they’ve got such a strong ground game with RB James Cook at that offensive line. They truly won a heavyweight fight Monday night, even if the Vikings’ offense doesn’t pack much of a punch. Now the Bills just have to avoid the letdown with two obvious trap games coming up with the Jets and Dolphins in the next two weeks.

Next game: @ Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With his 15 rushing yards on Monday night, Josh Allen is now just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards, joining Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson