National Football League
49ers Reportedly Acquire 6-Time Pro Bowler From Colts
National Football League

49ers Reportedly Acquire 6-Time Pro Bowler From Colts

Updated Nov. 10, 2026 2:08 p.m. ET

Keenan Allen is going from a team with a 2-7 record to one with the best record in the NFC.

The Indianapolis Colts are trading the veteran wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick, ESPN reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Allen has totaled 40 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown across eight games with the Colts, who signed the receiver to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Keenan AllenAllen Joins Stacked 49ers' Offense

Allen adds another proven commodity to a 49ers offense that already includes veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. In all, San Francisco's offense is third in the NFL in points (29.4 per game) and sixth in total yards (376.8 per game).

Following 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2013-23), this trade marks Allen's fourth location change in three years. The receiver was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024, which was followed by a one-year reunion with the Chargers in 2025 and signing with the Colts this past offseason before now being sent to San Francisco.

Indianapolis ColtsColts Keeping Selling

Trading Allen comes roughly three weeks after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard, with it being their third trade since the executive's dismissal.

Indianapolis traded guard and perennial Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and sent defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he spent the first four years of his NFL career (2016-19).

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jaguars Acquire All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates III From Falcons

Jaguars Acquire All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates III From Falcons

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More

    Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More

    NFL Trending Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win

    Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever

    NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever

  2. NFL Trending Image: Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

    Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

    Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

    Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

  3. NFL Trending Image: Rams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf Toe

    Rams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf Toe

    NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Packers Are NFC's Best Team? Myles Garrett Is Still The Best?

    Overreaction Monday: Packers Are NFC's Best Team? Myles Garrett Is Still The Best?

    NFL Trending Image: How Jordan Love Had The Game Of His Life; Which Team Will Be The AFC No. 1 Seed

    How Jordan Love Had The Game Of His Life; Which Team Will Be The AFC No. 1 Seed

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More
Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More
NFL Trending Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win
Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever
NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes