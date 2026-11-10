49ers Reportedly Acquire 6-Time Pro Bowler From Colts

Keenan Allen is going from a team with a 2-7 record to one with the best record in the NFC.

The Indianapolis Colts are trading the veteran wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick, ESPN reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Allen has totaled 40 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown across eight games with the Colts, who signed the receiver to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Allen Joins Stacked 49ers' Offense

Allen adds another proven commodity to a 49ers offense that already includes veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. In all, San Francisco's offense is third in the NFL in points (29.4 per game) and sixth in total yards (376.8 per game).

Following 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2013-23), this trade marks Allen's fourth location change in three years. The receiver was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024, which was followed by a one-year reunion with the Chargers in 2025 and signing with the Colts this past offseason before now being sent to San Francisco.

Colts Keeping Selling

Trading Allen comes roughly three weeks after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard, with it being their third trade since the executive's dismissal.

Indianapolis traded guard and perennial Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and sent defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he spent the first four years of his NFL career (2016-19).