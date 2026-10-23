What We Know About Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Marijuana Possession Charge

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge following a traffic stop earlier this month. The charge was filed Monday.

The affidavit from the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office said a police officer stopped Richardson on Oct. 12 because the car he was driving had an expired registration tag. The license plate on the car also did not match the one listed on the registration.

The officer wrote that when he approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana.

According to the affidavit, Richardson acknowledged he had been smoking marijuana inside the car because he did not want to smoke it around his children. The officer wrote that Richardson said he had a small amount of marijuana in the car. The officer said he found a "leafy, green material" he believed to be marijuana along with a bag of five marijuana gummies inside a small Mason jar in the car's glove compartment.

Richardson's attorney, James Voyles, declined to comment on the case.

"We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information," the Colts said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Richardson has not played in a game since Oct. 5, 2025.

The Colts (2-4) selected the former Florida Gators star with the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023. But after winning the starting job during his first training camp, he has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency.

Richardson appeared in just four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He started a career-high 11 games in 2024 but completed just 47.7% of his passes, the lowest among all NFL starters that season, and threw eight touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also took himself out of a game that season, later acknowledging he was "tired."

Anthony Richardson has started just 15 games for the Colts since being selected by the franchise with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

In 2025, Daniel Jones beat out Richardson for the starting job in training camp. Richardson wound up throwing just two total passes in two games before suffering a fractured orbital bone near his right eye when a stretching band broke in the locker room before a game. He hasn't played a snap since and has made two requests to be traded.

This summer, Richardson beat out Riley Leonard for the No. 2 job in training camp. But Jones has taken every snap this season since returning from a torn right Achilles tendon he suffered last December.

Earlier this week, the Colts fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard — who was running the team when Richardson was drafted. On Wednesday, Richardson said he was disappointed with the change and that he wanted to prove Ballard was right in drafting him.

"He believed in me enough to have me here, and I’m forever grateful for that," Richardson said. "I’m trying to do my part and not make him feel like he made the wrong decision. So I’m just trying to keep getting better every week and am waiting on my opportunity."

Reporting by The Associated Press.