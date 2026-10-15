NFL Trade Deadline: Who Are The 10 Best Players That Could Be Available?

Good players on expiring contracts on bad teams.

That's what you're looking at when it comes to players who could potentially get traded ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Any talk of players changing teams at the NFL trade deadline has a distinct profile in mind, with contenders being willing to give up a better pick than bad teams can anticipate getting in compensation for waiting and losing players in free agency.

We've already seen some deadline-caliber trades in the NFL, with center Cam Jurgens going from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Baltimore Ravens, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. going from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback J.J. McCarthy going from the Minnesota Vikings to the New York Giants. The biggest came just over a week ago, though, when the Arizona Cardinals ended the experiment with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and traded him to the Houston Texans.

A year ago, there were major trades involving first-round picks. Sauce Gardner went to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams went to the Cowboys, as the New York Jets traded both. But that's the exception to the rule, and does either acquiring team look better off as a result? Don't expect any trades that impactful, but here are 10 names of players who could be dealt between now and the deadline.

Should the Kansas City Chiefs hold onto Kristian Fulton to guard against an injury to L'Jarius Sneed or rookie Mansoor Delane? If they're comfortable with their depth, they could deal Fulton, who is a free agent in March and has the flexibility to play outside or as a nickel inside. You don't see contenders dealing even from a surplus much, but a contender with a struggling secondary — like the Detroit Lions, for instance — might overpay to shore up a problem area.

There could be younger backups with more upside traded before the deadline, like Anthony Richardson from the Indianapolis Colts or any one of the Cleveland Browns' two backups (Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel). But for a contender looking to upgrade their backup situation, Gardner Minshew is a good fit.

Minshew's Arizona's No. 3, so the Cardinals might only need a pick swap to part with him. He's 30 and is 2-8 as a starter in the last two years, but has more experience than most No. 2s. The Atlanta Falcons recently signed Andy Dalton after he was cut by the Eagles, so there can be moves made at quarterback off the free-agent market. However, there aren't many great options as the season goes along.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is constantly on these lists, and the Giants had a surplus at edge rusher before Brian Burns was lost to a season-ending knee injury. He's making close to $15 million on a fifth-year option and has no sacks, continuing his descending four-year sack trend (11.5, 5.5, 2.5 and zero).

But the Giants could net a draft pick from a team that thinks they could get him back closer to what he showed as a rookie. The Giants have worked out veterans who could step in, but if they see themselves as legit contenders in the NFC East, they might be hesitant to part with any key pieces.

Two years ago, Jerry Jeudy had 1,229 receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl. But the Cleveland Browns used two top-40 draft picks on receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, so Jeudy's role has dropped off considerably. He has eight catches for 81 yards, but could be a solid No. 2 on another team.

If the Raiders think they contend, perhaps he goes there. He had a career-best six touchdowns in 2022 in Denver when he overlapped with current Las Vegas coach Klint Kubiak.

Josh Sweat, 29, looked like a solid free-agent signing last year when he had 12 sacks in his first year in Arizona. But the Cardinals aren't contending and he has two sacks in six games, so he's a trade candidate. He followed Jonathan Gannon from the Eagles to the Cardinals, so perhaps he rejoins him in Green Bay.

Arizona takes on about $21 million in dead cap if it trades Sweat, but the Cardinals wouldn't be a lock to keep him in 2027 with a non-guaranteed $17 million base salary.

The Miami Dolphins dealt away so many of their best players last year, but saw value in keeping Zach Sieler as a captain and leader on what is otherwise a very young team. They're in a full rebuild under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, so if they can add a pick, it might be worth the $34 million in dead cap they'd take with a trade.

Sieler is 31 but has two sacks and five tackles for loss. He's never won a playoff game, so maybe he might welcome a move to a contender.

Even after their Week 6 win, it's fair to say the Tennessee Titans have been awful. So, amassing picks in exchange for anyone on an expiring deal makes sense. Pollard is on pace for more than 900 rushing yards and has averaged more than 40 catches a year in his career, so he's a versatile back who can help a team with depth or to help offset injuries.

Tennessee would have less of a market for veterans like receiver Calvin Ridley or edge Solomon Thomas, but if there's a team in position to fire-sale veterans at the deadline, it might be the Titans.

If the Washington Commanders don't think they can contend in the NFC East, they could deal Daron Payne, 29, much the same way they traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline in 2023. Payne had a monster year in 2022 with 11.5 sacks, earning a four-year, $90 million deal. However, he has 12 sacks in four seasons since then.

Payne's remarkably durable, missing three games total in the last seven years, so a contender looking to upgrade its defensive front could covet Payne, who has a $16.4 million base salary this season.

A rare move where a contender might move on from a player. If Marvin Harrison Jr. can fetch a second-rounder and more, the Jacksonville Jaguars might do well to get something for their third-year receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. had 10 touchdown catches as a rookie and is still only 24 years old, but has faded to a smaller role with just nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown this season.

Thomas is a bargain at $2.8 million next year, so a receiver-needy contender like the San Francisco 49ers or Chiefs could add him as the Jaguars balance long-term and short-term goals.

Khalil Mack is 35, but the Los Angeles Chargers are still winless and perhaps the biggest disappointment in the league, so they can trade expiring-contract players to get draft assets and look ahead. Mack has three sacks in six games, putting him on pace for his best year since he had 17 sacks in 2023.

Could he go back to the Chicago Bears, who gave up multiple first-round picks to get him eight years ago? He won't cost nearly as much this time around and would bring a veteran clubhouse presence in addition to his production on the field.