How to Watch Patriots vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 22, 2026

The Week 7 NFL matchup between Chicago Bears and New England Patriots is set for Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8:15 PM EDT at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago enters this game at 4-2, good for the No. 6 seed in the NFC and third place in the NFC North. The Bears have built that start behind a powerful ground game and a defense that has kept them in control of games, ranking first in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 160.7 and sixth in points allowed per game at 19.8. They also come in off a win, and their profile through six games shows a team that can lean on the run, stay efficient on third down, and pressure quarterbacks with 17 sacks.

New England also brings a 4-2 record into Week 7 and has climbed to the No. 5 seed in the AFC while sitting second in the AFC East. The Patriots have won three straight, and their path has looked a little different, with a more productive passing attack leading the way behind Drake Maye's 1,463 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes through six games. Their defense has matched that progress by allowing 18.8 points per game, fifth best in the league, giving this matchup the feel of two teams arriving with similar records but different offensive identities.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

When: Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Players To Watch

Caleb Williams

QB Chicago Bears

Chicago needs its quarterback to keep the offense on schedule against a New England defense that has allowed 18.8 points per game through six games, the fifth best mark in the league. Williams leads the Bears in passing yards with 712 and in passing touchdowns with 3, so even on a team built around the run, he remains the player who can change the shape of the game when Chicago has to answer on third down or push the ball late in a drive.

This matchup gets more interesting because the Bears have been one of the league's best rushing teams, averaging 160.6 rushing yards per game and ranking first in that category. IF New England commits extra attention to slowing that ground game, Williams could see cleaner throwing windows. His efficiency and decision making will go a long way toward determining whether Chicago turns long possessions into touchdowns at Soldier Field.

Drake Maye

QB New England Patriots

For New England, the spotlight starts with the quarterback because the Patriots have leaned far more on the pass than Chicago has. Maye has thrown for 1463 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games, both team highs by a wide margin, and New England ranks 10th in passing yards per game at 243.5 while sitting tied for seventh in passing touchdowns. That production gives the Patriots a clear path IF this game becomes a contest of who can create more explosive plays through the air.

What makes Maye especially worth tracking on October 22 is the challenge in front of him. Chicago has 17 sacks through six games, tied for fifth in the league, and has held opponents to 19.8 points per game, sixth best in the NFL. IF Maye handles that pressure and protects the ball in a loud road setting, New England's three game winning streak has a strong chance to keep going.

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