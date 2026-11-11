National Football League
Giants Reportedly Pursued Trade For Falcons Superstar RB Bijan Robinson
National Football League

Giants Reportedly Pursued Trade For Falcons Superstar RB Bijan Robinson

Published Nov. 11, 2026 10:44 a.m. ET

This would've been something!

Among other trades they pursued, the New York Giants contacted the Atlanta Falcons about acquiring superstar running back Bijan Robinson before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN.

New York was among the most mentioned teams to acquire Indianapolis Colts running back and three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. In fact, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported on Nov. 8 that the Giants offered the Colts a second and fifth-round pick for Taylor.

With that said, New York later took the aforementioned trade offer off the table, with Taylor ultimately not being moved by the Colts, who dealt guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, though.

The Giants' pursuit of a star back came in the wake of running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. each suffering hamstring injuries in the team's Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. Granted, Skattebo is expected to return for the Giants' Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders, while Tracy could return to action in December.

As for the blockbuster trade the Giants inquired about, Robinson, a 2025 All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in each of the last two complete seasons, has an argument for being the best running back in the sport.

Through Atlanta's nine games this season, Robinson has rushed for an NFL-high 880 yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 5.2 yards per carry. He has also added 31 receptions for 250 receiving and one score.

Atlanta signed Robinson to a three-year, $66.75 million extension in August, with his $22.25 million average annual value second among NFL running backs. While the Falcons are 3-6, they're just a half-game out of first place in the NFC South.

In all, New York's offense is 14th in the NFL in total yards (333.1 per game), 16th in both passing yards (221.0 per game) and points (22.8 per game) and 17th in rushing yards (112.1 per game). The Giants stand atop the NFC East at 5-2-1.

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