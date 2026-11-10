2026 NFL Odds: Which Teams Are Favored To Vie For Super Bowl LXI?
And just like that, the NFL's home stretch is here, and the oddsmakers already have a favorite for the Super Bowl LXI matchup.
Let's check out the latest "Name the finalists" odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 11.
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Bills vs. 49ers: +960
Jaguars vs. 49ers: +1100
Chiefs vs. 49ers: +1700
Bengals vs. 49ers: +1700
Broncos vs. 49ers: +2350
Jaguars vs. Bears: +2500
Bills vs. Rams: +2600
Bills vs. Bears: +2600
Jaguars vs. Rams: +3000
Bills vs. Lions: +3600
Patriots vs. 49ers: +3700
Bills vs. Seahawks: +3800
Bills vs. Vikings: +3800
Bills vs. Packers: +3800
Bengals vs. Bears: +3900
Chiefs vs. Bears: +3900
Jaguars vs. Lions: +4100
Jaguars vs. Seahawks: +4200
Here's what to know about this oddsboard:
The Favorite: Bills-49ers is the shortest price on the board at +960, which works out to an implied probability of about 9.4% (before the sportsbook margin, of course). Jaguars-49ers is next at +1100, or about 8.3%. The 49ers are at +540 to win the Super Bowl, while the Bills are at +600.
49ers Everywhere: San Francisco is in each of the five shortest matchups, paired with the Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, Bengals and Broncos. Super Bowl berths are not foreign to the Niners, who have made it to the big game twice in the last seven years. However, winning? That's a different story. The 49ers have not captured an NFL title since Super Bowl XXIX, all the way back in 1995.
Bills Have Options: Buffalo shows up in seven of the top 18 matchups, more than any other team, with six different NFC opponents after the 49ers: the Rams, Bears, Lions, Seahawks, Vikings and Packers. The Bills have not made it to the Super Bowl since 1994 (Super Bowl XXVIII).
Jaguars and Bears, Oh My: Jacksonville is the second most common AFC team, with five different matchups among the top 18 matchups, including Jaguars-Bears at +2500, the shortest price that doesn't include the 49ers or Bills.
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