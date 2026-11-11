Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is over, but the fallout is just beginning. Now comes the post-deadline smoke focused on the near-miss blockbusters, the last-minute rejections and the big-name calls that almost reshaped the league.

One of those players was third-year Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

According to ESPN , at least one team called to check on McConkey’s availability before Tuesday's trade deadline. The widespread expectation around the league is that it was the Rams, who are desperate for receiver help with both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined.

Despite the inquiry, the Chargers didn’t let it get very far. Throughout the deadline, they refused to entertain offers on key foundational pieces, issuing hard "no's" on inquiries for both McConkey and quarterback Justin Herbert.

Despite an 0-8 start, the Chargers largely stood pat at the deadline.

While they kept 35-year-old Khalil Mack, they traded 26-year-old linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos. Trading a young defensive leader is surprising enough, but shipping him to an AFC West rival could potentially be viewed in a negative light.

Even with the failed inquiry for McConkey, the Rams' primary goal remains maximizing quarterback Matthew Stafford. Despite injuries to Nacua and Adams, the team expects both stars back for the stretch run and simply explored adding another elite target to improve the pass game offensively.

Multiple injuries since Week 1 have limited McConkey to just six games this season. In that limited action alongside Herbert, he has posted 17 receptions for 286 yards and a single touchdown for a struggling Chargers passing attack.

Despite entering the midseason stretch winless, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers retain firm belief in their core roster. Even while currently projecting to hold the No. 1 overall pick, the front office has shown no desire to blow up the team or trigger a full rebuild.