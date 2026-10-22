2026 NFL Week 7 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

This season is heating up, isn't it? Teams that we thought were dead to rights are suddenly alive.

Here's where I'm putting my money in Week 7.

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Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury last week but understandably didn’t look to use his legs much, running for just three yards. I expect him to be cautious this week as well.

Hill's Pick: Caleb Williams Under 18.5 rushing yards

It’s rarely pretty with the Steelers, but for years now they have found ways to win more games than they lose. However, laying 3.5 in a neutral venue has me looking toward the underdog.

Hill's Pick: Saints +3.5

Houston quarterback CJ Stroud is back to the elite form he displayed as a rookie in 2023. I expect the Texans to force some turnovers against new Giants starter JJ McCarthy and win going away.

Hill's Pick: Texans -10.5

Through five games, Vikings kicker Will Reichard is a perfect 15-for-15 on field-goal attempts. I like his chances of getting a few more through the uprights on Sunday.

Hill's Pick: Will Reichard Over 2 made field goals

The 49ers are depleted at wide receiver, with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans being the most recent injury. They head to Atalanta off of a short week having played Monday night. I like the home team to pull off the mini-upset.

Hill's Pick: Falcons +2.5

Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is emerging as one of the best in the league, averaging 94 yards per game this season. His prop is set at only 69.5.

Hill's Pick: Tetairoa McMillan Over 69.5 receiving yards

The Dolphins have been fairly competitive and have done so against a very difficult schedule, having already played all three undefeated teams in the NFL. I like them to keep it close Sunday.

Hill's Pick: Dolphins +4.5

As usual, there is uncertainty regarding Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s availability entering this pivotal AFC North showdown. I’ll take the Bengals to win against a possibly short-handed Ravens team.

Hill's Pick: Bengals +1.5

The Browns are a good story, but they are 4-2 despite the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, not because of it. The Titans got their first win last week, and won’t win many more, but Watson and the Browns being a road favorite has me looking at the home team.

Hill's Pick: Titans +1.5

The Broncos haven’t played since last Thursday night and can perhaps get their offense on track against a shaky Arizona defense. I like Denver kicker Will Lutz to make a few field goals for an offense that has struggled to get in the end zone, with ideal kicking conditions in the desert.

Hill's Pick: Will Lutz Over 2 made field goals

The Over/Under total for this game is 53.5. Every Lions game this year has gone past that number. They’ve played two games that have gotten into the 60s and one game that has gotten into the 70s. The Lions have played five games, and they’ve all gone Over. I’ll stick with that trend.

Hill's Pick: Over 53.5

Las Vegas star tight end Brock Bowers is one of the elite weapons in all of football, and his receiving prop is set at a modest 71.5. He’s eclipsed that number in all but one game he’s played this year, and even in that one he got to 70.

Hill's Pick: Brock Bowers Over 7.15 receiving yards

The Chiefs are undefeated but will face by far their toughest test of the year to date, as they visit the defending champs, who are hungry having lost two straight. Seattle is also rested, having not played since last Thursday. The Chiefs have played a weak schedule. I like them to lose their first game Sunday night.

Hill's Pick: Seahawks -2.5

The Eagles’ season has quickly gone off the rails, but winning in Philadelphia is never easy, especially in a rivalry game in primetime. I like the desperate Eagles to keep it close.

Hill's Pick: Eagles +4.5



