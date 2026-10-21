NFL Fact Or Fiction: Bills Overrated? Rams Are Frauds? A Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl?

It's not all that uncommon to see a playoff team with a losing record. But could we see two teams with losing records in the postseason field this year?

Great question. Here's another one: Yes, the "super team" Rams are struggling, but are they actually fraudulent?

As usual, NFL fans brought their best takes to our @NFLonFOX Instagram after the latest week of action. Below, I break down some of the best ones and render a verdict on whether they're fact or fiction.

Let's dive in:

Two Teams Will Make The Playoffs With A Losing Record

- @thelockeroom_404

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

I'm not buying that there will be two playoff teams with losing records, but there could definitely be one: the NFC East winner. We've all seen how dreadful that division has been through the season's first six weeks. An NFC East team hasn't won a game since Week 4.

The Giants (3-2-1) currently lead the division, but they have run-game issues and uncertainty at quarterback. After his fourth-quarter showing against the New Orleans Saints last week, former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy gets the nod for John Harbaugh's squad Sunday against the Houston Texans. But McCarthy has been massively inconsistent throughout the early part of his career, and relief action is much different than when the opponent has a full week to prepare for you.

The second-place Eagles (2-4) just lost quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season, on top of all the other injury issues they have. The Cowboys (2-4) are in a funk on offense and still have a defense that stinks. The last-place Commanders (1-4-1) have recurring game mismanagement problems and rank in the bottom half of the league on both sides of the ball.

The NFC East team I have the most faith in is the Cowboys, because they have the most dependable quarterback in the division, but I wouldn't be surprised if they finished the season under .500. Dak Prescott and his receivers need to get back on track, but even that won't solve Dallas' persistent run-game woes or fix a defense that can't be trusted.

Despite all that, the Cowboys could win the division with a losing record.

The Bills Are Overrated

- @diya_rangi

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

The Bills are in great shape as they enter their bye week. At 5-1, they'd be the AFC's No. 2 seed if the playoffs started today. They're one of just four teams that have one or no losses.

But like we've seen in years prior, star quarterback Josh Allen's greatness is masking larger issues for this team. So the Bills are more flawed than "overrated."

The biggest problem is on defense. They've allowed at least 29 points in five of their six games this season; the one time they didn't was in Week 3 against the 0-6 Chargers, who have a dreadful offense. Buffalo has the league's second-worst pass defense (allowing 285.8 passing yards per game) and now two of its defensive backs are facing suspensions for spitting at the opponent in the team's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Other than edge Gregory Rousseau, who's enjoying a career year, the Bills don't have much of a pass-rush threat. They rank 20th in sacks (11) and 30th in pressure rate (30.0%), according to Next Gen Stats.

And despite being strong overall in run defense, Buffalo is susceptible to back-breaking rushes. The team has given up 18 runs of at least 10-plus yards this season, which is tied for 20th in the league, per NGS.

Quarterback Josh Allen is playing Superman again for the Bills. Will Buffalo's defense step up and do its part? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bills are averaging 32.8 points per game, tied for the league-high, but ball security is a problem, too. The Raiders game last week was the first time they didn't turn the ball over in a month. Of Buffalo's nine giveaways (tied for 10th-most in the NFL), seven have come from its two best offensive players: Allen (five turnovers) and running back James Cook (two).

The Chiefs (5-0) and Jaguars (4-2) look more trustworthy in the AFC.

The Rams Are Frauds

- @jace.bailey1>

Fact or Fiction: Fact

The Rams aren't a bad team. But they've regressed in several areas while simultaneously feeling the effects of their age and bad luck, making them a shell of the "super team" they were hyped to be in the offseason.

L.A.'s injury list reads like a grocery shopping receipt:

All-Pro DE Myles Garrett (knee) is on injured reserve, has missed five games and is not yet ready to practice.

Star WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is out at least six weeks.

DT Kobie Turner (groin) is out at least four games on injured reserve.

Star CB Trent McDuffie (groin) missed Week 6 and his status for this week is unclear.

NT Poona Ford (triceps) is out for the year.

K Blake Grupe is out for the year after tearing his ACL in his Rams debut. L.A. will have its third kicker in three weeks after signing free-agent Brandon McManus.

Penalties, turnovers and unforced errors have all been issues for the Rams as well.

They had the third-fewest penalties in the NFL last season (89) but are tied for the 10th-most through six weeks this year (46), according to NFLpenalties.com . The Rams are also tied for 10th-most in giveaways in 2026 (9) after being tied for fourth-fewest a year ago (15). Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is playing nowhere near the level he played at last season, while coach Sean McVay hasn't been as sharp calling plays or managing games.

I don't think you can count the Rams out, just because of their superior talent and the eventual return of several key players down the stretch. But they're not a Super Bowl threat. With the 49ers (6-0) running away with the NFC West, the Rams will be clawing for a wild-card spot in a competitive NFC.

The Super Bowl Will Once Again Be Chiefs-49ers

- @gr4v3._.wk4Ik3r>

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

I'm not ready to make that declaration! We're only six weeks into the season and the NFL is far too unpredictable. But right now, sure: The Chiefs and 49ers, who've met in two of the past seven Super Bowls (LVIII, LIV), would be my picks to represent the AFC and NFC, respectively, at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14.

The Chiefs and Niners are two of the NFL's three unbeaten teams, and they're also the league's most complete squads. Both rank in the top five in scoring offense and defense. Both have MVP-caliber quarterbacks.

The Bills and Jaguars are probably Kansas City's biggest threats in the AFC. But as indicated above, I just don't trust Buffalo's defense. You can't count out the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) or the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2), who are currently the conference's eighth and ninth seeds, because of what their quarterbacks are capable of when healthy.

In the NFC, the Bears, with a healthy Caleb Williams, look like the 49ers' biggest threat. I know the Vikings are undefeated, but their offense is too much of a liability (22nd in scoring, 27th in total offense). And I outlined the Rams' problems already. The reigning champion Seahawks (3-3) don't have a run game. The Panthers (3-2) are unproven. Any thought entering the year that any NFC East team could be in the mix is pretty much gone at this point.

But it's still too early to send the Chiefs and Niners to SoFi. Anything can happen, and it usually does in the NFL.