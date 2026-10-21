National Football League
Giants Reportedly Make Week 7 QB Decision on J.J. McCarthy vs. Jameis Winston
National Football League

Giants Reportedly Make Week 7 QB Decision on J.J. McCarthy vs. Jameis Winston

Updated Oct. 21, 2026 12:56 p.m. ET

J.J. McCarthy is back under center for Harbaugh — just not the one he's used to.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is starting J.J. McCarthy at quarterback for the team's Week 7 road matchup against the Houston Texans (Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX), ESPN reported on Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy, whom the Giants acquired from the Minnesota Vikings last month for a 2027 fifth-round pick, threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed for 26 yards in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints; New York benched starter Jameis Winston after throwing two interceptions.

Winston started the Giants' last four games and played the majority of their last five games in the wake of starter Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury in Week 2. The veteran Winston has totaled 957 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 76.4 passer rating this season, while completing 57.0% of his passes.

New York is 2-1-1 in the games Winston, who's in his second season with the Giants and was signed to a two-year, $13 million extension last month, has started this year.

As for the Harbaugh connection, McCarthy played for Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh's brother, on the Michigan Wolverines from 2021-23, highlighted by winning the national championship in the 2023 season.

McCarthy was selected by the Vikings with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a torn meniscus kept the quarterback off the field in 2024, with ankle, head and hand injuries, respectively, then limiting him to 10 starts in 2025. In the latter year (2025), McCarthy finished with 1,632 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 72.6 passer rating, while completing 57.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

New York is atop the NFC East at 3-2-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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