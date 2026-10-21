National Football League
Roger Goodell Explains Why He's 'Comfortable' With Eagles' Handling Of Jalen Hurts
National Football League

Roger Goodell Explains Why He's 'Comfortable' With Eagles' Handling Of Jalen Hurts

Published Oct. 21, 2026 1:20 p.m. ET

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league welcomes an investigation into the Philadelphia Eagles' handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clots after the players’ union asked for one.

Goodell said in his news conference at the end of the NFL’s annual fall meeting that Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, has gone through the steps that were followed and added that the union had a right to call for a review.

"Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there," Goodell said. "The protocols were followed. Our process is to make sure that’s the case, and our chief medical officer has gone through that, so we’re comfortable that what we’ve seen in the protocols have happened."

Sills on Tuesday offered a passionate defense of the Eagles' medical staff. The NFL said officials were in touch with team doctors and trainers, as well as the Cleveland Clinic in London.

Executive vice president Jeff Miller said officials had a good sense of the course of events. He disputed a report that Hurts was awake for more than 30 hours before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11, saying that the QB returned to the hotel and slept for roughly seven or eight hours.

Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season. (Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Hurts is on injured reserve and expected to miss the rest of the season after a blood clot in his left calf traveled to his lungs. The Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said Monday that Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolisms.

Goodell downplayed the role that international travel may have had in the situation.

"The most important thing here is Jalen’s health, ultimately, and the future of him," Goodell said. "He’s a wonderful young man: not just a great player, but he’s someone we all care deeply about. I’m more worried about his health, ultimately, but the protocols were followed."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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