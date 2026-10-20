National Football League
Report Details Expected Eagles Punishment For Handling Of Jalen Hurts Blood Clot
National Football League

Report Details Expected Eagles Punishment For Handling Of Jalen Hurts Blood Clot

Published Oct. 20, 2026 4:05 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are not being disciplined for how they handled quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blood clots, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because conversations between the league and team were to remain private.

In a statement released Tuesday, the NFL said officials had been in contact with Eagles medical personnel and the Cleveland Clinic in London throughout the process of Hurts being treated.

"The league’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, arranges for medical resources with leading providers in every international market with approval from the NFL Players Association," the league said. "Medical care for players is provided by club medical staff in coordination with independent doctors."

Sills and other officials are expected to address reporters at the league's annual fall meeting later Tuesday in New York.

Jalen Hurts, a three-time Pro Bowler, is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season. (Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Hurts is on injured reserve and expected to miss the rest of the season after a blood clot in his left calf traveled to his lungs. The Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said Monday that Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

His treatment involves blood thinners, and Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.

Hurts played in London against Jacksonville on Oct. 11, three days after informing medical staff of the injury after practice. He was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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