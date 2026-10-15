Philadelphia Eagles Detail Blood Clot In QB Jalen Hurts' Calf

The Philadelphia Eagles revealed that quarterback Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a calf injury, which involves a blood clot.

Originally, per the team, Hurts informed the Eagles' training staff that he was cleated in the calf during the team's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, with an ultrasound later showing a superficial blood clot, but the quarterback was cleared to play in their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday [Week 5 against the Jaguars], received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot," the Eagles said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Jalen will be out for Sunday's game vs. the [Carolina] Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority."

With Hurts out, Philadelphia's quarterback room includes the third-year Tanner McKee, who has made two NFL starts, and rookie Cole Payton.

Through five games, Hurts, a three-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 933 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 84.7 passer rating, while completing 57.8% of his passes.

Hurts' passer rating and completion percentage are each career lows since becoming the Eagles' full-time quarterback in 2021. He has also rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown.

After winning their first two games of the season against the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, the Eagles have lost three consecutive games to the Chicago Bears, Rams and Jaguars. Philadelphia's loss to Jacksonville came via a 57-yard field goal as time expired from Jaguars kicker Cam Little.