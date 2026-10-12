2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 6: The 49ers Have It All; Steelers Make Big Move Up

It’s been a weird start to the NFL season. Nobody could have predicted the Vikings and Giants would be among the teams with the best records. And few would’ve thought the Texans and Chargers would be down near the bottom.

There’s a long way to go, of course, but there are at least some certain truths that are beginning to emerge about 2026. And the biggest might be this:

The NFC West is still really, really good.

How good? You'll find out in my Week 6 power rankings.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for 31st-best)

I actually felt a little bad dropping the Titans to the bottom last week, considering they had almost beaten the Eagles and the Giants. But then they went out and proved I was right. I know the Texans have a tough defense, but if you’re the Titans, you have to at least show up against 0-4 teams. Right now, they look like a team that should be very worried.

QB Cam Ward has too many weapons around him to be as bad as he’s been. They should be more competitive than they currently are. But right now, they’re only competitive for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, where they’re going to have to think long and hard about taking a QB … again.

Next game: @ Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Titans have started 0-5 for the first time since 2009.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for 31st-best)

The Dolphins head into their bye week 0-5, which is exactly what everyone expected. Head coach Jeff Hafley’s defense has been OK, but they’re one of the worst offenses in the league and there isn’t a quarterback anywhere playing as poorly as Malik Willis.

Bright sides? There are a few. RB Ollie Gordon has 188 yards and two TDs in two starts since they lost De’Von Achane. And on Sunday, they scored a season-high 24 points and out-gained the explosive Bengals 331 yards to 307. Want another one? When they come out of the bye, they get the Jets twice in a month span, which might be their only two chances for wins this season.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Dolphins' minus-62-point differential is the worst in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season.

Super Bowl odds: +50000 (30th-best)

Back in the preseason, the Cardinals looked like they were headed towards a 0-13 start. Their QB was that shaky and their schedule was that tough. Now, I’d like to amend that to 1-12, but only because they beat the Chargers back on opening day. They are showing who they are: a promising, young team with no quarterback and not enough overall talent.

Maybe trading WR Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t a white flag on the season, but it was definitely an indication that they know next year matters more. A big reason for that is that their remaining schedule is absolutely brutal. If they win more than one game before their Week 14 bye, it would be a huge surprise.

Next game: @ Rams (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cardinals are now 2-18 in their last 20 games dating back to last season.

Super Bowl odds: +20000 (27th-best)

Here’s the best thing you can say about the Chargers: They almost won each of their last three games. And considering they played the Bills, Seahawks and Broncos, losing by a touchdown or less isn’t terrible. But alas, they are still terrible. They are 0-5, QB Justin Herbert is having his worst season, they can’t protect him (again) and nobody can hold onto his passes.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has even transitioned from looking like a deer in the headlights to looking like an old deer in the headlights. They hit their bye week after they play in Kansas City on Sunday. They’ve got a lot of thinking to do, and maybe a few choices to make, when they’re off.

Next game: @ Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Chargers have now lost eight straight games dating back to last season (including playoffs). This is the longest active losing streak in the NFL currently.

Super Bowl odds: +12500 (24th-best)

Yes, congratulations, the Buccaneers won and RB Bucky Irving’s 165 yards sparked an impressive offensive performance against the awful Cowboys defense. But boy, did head coach Todd Bowles do a heck of a job trying to give this game away in the final 8.5 minutes, starting with his weird decision to pass up a field goal from the 1-yard line that would’ve put his team up by an insurmountable three scores.

Don’t expect them to keep treading water with Jalon Daniels at QB with the Steelers, Panthers, Falcons and Bears coming up. Bowles will still be among the most endangered coaches in the NFL after that, when the Bucs head into their bye.

Next game: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Buccaneers rank second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game (72.8) and yards allowed per carry (3.28).

Jalon Daniels and the Bucs shocked the Cowboys on Thursday. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (26th-best)

If this were a ranking of the biggest disappointments in the NFL, the Saints would be No. 1, and no one else would be close, because there is no team in the NFL that has disappointed me more. I was sure they had the talent to be a worst-to-first story, one of the surprise teams to make the playoffs this year. And I believed that Tyler Shough was one of the next generation of QB stars. But three losses in a row, including five turnovers by Shough (eight for the team), have me out.

I know the Vikings defense is good, but come on, just 142 yards of offense on Sunday? Apparently they’re not nearly as good as I thought.

Next game: @ Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Saints have the third-worst turnover margin (11 giveaways against 5 takeaways) in the NFL through five weeks.

Super Bowl odds: +30000 (29th-best)

The Jets are exactly who I told you they would be: A more competitive, more professional team that is capable of beating weak teams and mostly incapable of getting over the hump against strong ones. That’s how they got to 2-3 with wins over the Titans and now the Browns.

Head coach Aaron Glenn’s team does play good defense, WR Garrett Wilson is a star and their offensive line can help them ground out a running game no matter who is in the backfield.

Winning games? Just like we said with the Dolphins, New York gets Miami twice in a short span soon. Someone has to win those games, right?

Next game: @ Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Jets' win over the Browns was their first home win since Week 13 of last season.

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (23rd-best)

What the hell was that? There’s really not much more to say than that after the way the Commanders lost (OK, tied) the Giants on Sunday. It was bad enough that they wasted a triumphant return performance by QB Jayden Daniels that was giving them hope for the rest of their season. It was worse that head coach Dan Quinn’s defense forgot how to play in the second half and let the Giants shove them down the field and almost win the game.

Letting the clock run out in overtime when you’re staring at a short, game-winning field goal? It’s inexcusable. And it’s on the coach — or more accurately, their soon-to-be-former coach.

Next game: vs. 49ers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Commanders had an 89% chance to win immediately before the final play of overtime against the Giants.

Super Bowl odds: +25000 (28th-best)

If you want to tell people you’re a contender, you can’t then go and lose to the Jets. I’m pretty sure there’s a rule about that somewhere, because now, all the goodwill the Browns built up in their 3-1 start is crumbling like a house of cards in a Nor’easter.

Rookie WR K.C. Concepcion and second-year RB Quinshon Judkins got hurt in the game too, adding to their woes. And Deshaun Watson’s first real stinker reopens the door for Shedeur Sanders at QB. Maybe not literally yet, but if he’s bad against the Ravens on Sunday, don’t rule out Sanders getting a look at Tennessee in two weeks.

Next game: vs. Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Browns have only allowed one rushing touchdown this season, which is tied for first in the NFL.

Super Bowl odds: +4500 (tied for 17th-best)

It says a lot about parity in the NFL that the Texans think they’re still in the race enough to trade a second-round pick for WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Yeah, they’ve got their eyes on the future too, but doing the deal now suggests they think they can climb out of their 0-4 hole this year.

Blowing out the Titans on Sunday isn’t enough to convince anyone that they can. This week’s game against the Jaguars in London will be a much bigger test. The sooner DeMeco Ryans and QB C.J. Stroud figure out how to tap Harrison’s old potential, the better.

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Texans have now won seven of their last eight games against the Titans.

Super Bowl odds: +4500 (tied for 17th-best)

The Packers' blowout win over the Bears was certainly out of nowhere, and probably some sweet revenge for Matt LaFleur’s team. It was the first sign of life from their offense since opening weekend, which is really odd since QB Jordan Love has been playing well, and they really do have good receivers.

The Packers still can’t really run the ball, and that’s going to hold them back. But Love and an improving defense have been enough to get them to 3-2. It doesn’t look pretty, but they have a chance to stay on their offensive roll with the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers up next.

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Packers have now won 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Bears at Lambeau Field.

Super Bowl odds: +3000 (14th-best)

I’m sure there have been worse losses in recent Cowboys' history than their Thursday night debacle at home against the winless Buccaneers, but I can’t think of any right now. It’s pretty clear by now that Jerry Jones’ weird rebuilding of his defense created something worse. But where has the offense gone?

Quarterback Dak Prescott has a pair of elite wide receivers to throw to in CeeDee Lamb (when he’s healthy) and George Pickens and a solid running game, and they still couldn’t get moving until they were down two touchdowns with 8.5 minutes to go? They’ve got back-to-back primetime games coming up at Green Bay and at Philly. Those are two beatable teams, but even if they win, don’t believe your eyes. This team is too flawed to trust.

Next game: @ Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cowboys' defense ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (168.4) and opponent third-down conversion rate (52.6%). Dallas is also the only team without an interception and is tied with Indianapolis and Tennessee for the fewest takeaways (two).

Super Bowl odds: +8000 (20th-best)

The Colts have too much talent on offense to continually come up so empty. QB Daniel Jones didn’t throw a touchdown pass against the Steelers and RB Jonathan Taylor had just 45 yards. Maybe things will start clicking when WR Alec Pierce returns. And at least next week they’ve got a break against the Titans. But head coach Shane Steichen is an offensive guy, and he needs to come up with some answers, because he doesn’t have the defense to prop his team up. If the struggles continue, he’s going to find himself on the hot seat long before he gets to their Week 13 bye.

Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 5, the Colts' defense is tied for the fewest takeaways in the NFL (two) and allows the third-most yards per play (6.45) and fourth-most total yards per game (384.2).

Super Bowl odds: +6000 (18th-best)

The Falcons move up despite losing in overtime to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens because there is no doubt they’ve turned a corner. They look like a completely different team since Kevin Stefanski got Michael Penix Jr. back at QB.

The Falcons are much more competitive and have figured out how to use all their big weapons (RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts) and they’ve even developed a pass rush too. Penix’s rib injury is concerning, but even without him, maybe the Falcons can keep their momentum going for a bit.

Next game: vs. Bears (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Atlanta ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (166.8) and third in yards per carry (5.05).

Super Bowl odds: +12500 (tied for 24th-best)

The Jameis Winston Experience almost took the Giants on a ride up the rankings on Sunday with an impressive second half against the Washington Commanders. Then RB Cam Skattebo fumbled the game away in the final minutes. Lucky for them, the Commanders were mistake-prone too, because the Giants defense had no answers for QB Jayden Daniels until he and his coach combined on the ultimate brain freeze and somehow forgot to get the game-winning field goal off.

Getting a tie for a gift isn’t great, but give John Harbaugh’s team credit for being spunky and leading their division at 3-1-1. Also, give them credit for knowing how much time was left on the clock.

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Giants have forced eight takeaways this season, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL.

Super Bowl odds: +9000 (tied for 21st)

The Steelers are the most Jekyll and Hyde team in the NFL, which is why I have been all over the Power Rankings map with them. They are on a win-one, lose-one pace. But more than that, they seem to alternate between looking awful and looking terrific. They were back to mostly terrific against the Colts on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers had the offense humming, and he got a big-time performance from underrated RB Jaylen Warren, too.

The Steelers have the Bucs, Saints and Browns before their bye week, so there’s an opening there for them to make a more definitive statement, and maybe put themselves in the playoff chase for good.

Next game: @ Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Steelers are 3-0 at home, averaging 28 points per game at Acrisure Stadium, compared to 0-2 on the road, where they average just 13.5 points per game.

Super Bowl odds: +9000 (tied for 21st)

It was bound to strike midnight on the Raiders' Cinderella story at some point, and it always figured to happen sooner rather than later. There’s still a lot to like about this growing Raiders team, including the play of veteran QB Kirk Cousins. But their running game, with RB Ashton Jeanty, is still not good, and their defense looked even worse on Sunday.

Las Vegas was torn apart for 536 yards by a Patriots team that had one good game before this one. Maybe it’s all about Pats QB Drake Maye, who is clearly back, or maybe the Raiders are just what we always thought they were before the 3-0 start.

Hang on tight, if you’re still a believer, because the Bills, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos come up over the next six weeks. Ouch.

Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Raiders have the eighth-best passing offense and the ninth-best total offense through Week 5.

Super Bowl odds: +4000 (17th-best)

The Eagles are a puzzle wrapped inside an enigma. Even with all their injuries, they probably should have beaten the Rams and the Jaguars over the last two weeks. Yet they didn’t. This time they can blame their coach for his terrible late-game management. But this team still has a lot of problems. One is their offense, which is even more dysfunctional than it was last year. The other is injuries that are tearing apart their roster, particularly on the offensive line.

On talent alone, they can hang with a lot of teams, but they haven’t played well enough to be a real contender. And unless their walking wounded, like RB Saquon Barkley, WR DeVonta Smith, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and more, return soon, their hopes for a big season are over.

Next game: vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Eagles are under .500 (2-3) for the first time since 2021, when they were 6-7. At this point in time, Jason Kelce was their center, A.J. Brown was on the Titans, Philly's OC was Shane Steichen (four OCs ago), Aaron Rodgers was on his way to his fourth MVP and Tom Brady was in his second-to-last season.

Super Bowl odds: +2600 (15th-best)

If the MVP wasn’t basically a quarterback award, there would be a heck of a race brewing between Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson. Gibbs scored his eighth and ninth touchdowns on Sunday and added another 207 total yards to his season. And he did it on a day when QB Jared Goff threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, too.

As I’ve said before, the Lions can run up the score on anyone. It’s their defense that’s the problem. They did a fine job against the young and QB-challenged Cardinals on Sunday. If they can fix their defensive issues during the bye week, they might be an actual contender when they return.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Detroit Lions have started 3-2 or better in four straight seasons, which is the first time this has happened since 1968-72 (five straight seasons).

Super Bowl odds: +2000 (tied for ninth-best)

The Patriots are such a different team when Drake Maye is playing like Drake Maye. In the first three games of the season, Maye threw just one touchdown pass with six interceptions and averaged 195 passing yards per contest. But in the last two games — both wins — he’s had seven touchdown passes, one interception with an impressive 321.5 passing yards per game.

And with him rolling, their running game was suddenly working, too. It’s no wonder that they made quick work of the upstart Raiders. And with the Jets and Dolphins coming up in their next three games, they’ve got a shot to get on a little bit of a roll now, too.

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Patriots averaged 12 points per game in Weeks 1-3, ranking 31st in the NFL. In Weeks 4-5, they averaged a league-best 37 points per game.

Super Bowl odds: +1900 (eighth-best)

Yes, the Bengals won and they still dropped, but that’s because they’re starting to shake my faith. They were outgained by the Miami Dolphins, 331-307, and that’s an indictment of both their offense and their defense.

And sure, Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns, but only 190 total yards. What happened to the explosiveness in this offense? And where did the running game go? Wasn’t RB Chase Brown supposed to be good? After two straight losses, I was expecting them to bounce back with a little authority before their bye week, not barely hang on against probably the worst team in the entire league.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Bengals' 3-2 record is their best start through five games since 2021, the same season they made the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl odds: +7400 (19th-best)

Finally, QB Bryce Young is having his breakout season and showing why he was once the No. 1 overall pick. He’s been so good through four games (1,268 passing yards, nine touchdowns, just two interceptions) that he’s been mentioned in a few media conversations about being an early candidate for MVP. That feels premature, but the Panthers feel like they’re here to stay in the playoff chase.

Yes, their defense has been battered, but keep in mind they were mostly lit up by the Bears and Lions, who light up a lot of teams. And when they come out of their bye week, the immediate schedule isn’t difficult at all.

Next game: @ Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Panthers are in first place in the NFC South despite being just 2-2.

Super Bowl odds: +2000 (tied for ninth)

The Bears were still missing QB Caleb Williams and RB Kyle Monangai was out too, and boy did it show against a Packers team that has been hot and cold all season long. Backup QB Tyson Bagent was terrible and his replacement, Case Keenum, wasn’t much better. And nobody helped out RB D’Andre Swift, who was held to nine carries and 43 yards.

Really, a Ben Johnson-coached team should never have just 246 yards of offense. He’s clever enough to coax a lot more than that out of whoever he has on the field. Their 31-7 loss was so bad they probably deserve to be out of the Top 10, but hope stays alive with Williams expected back next week.

Next game: @ Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bears' five turnovers on Sunday were their most in a game under Ben Johnson. Before that, they hadn’t committed more than three turnovers in any game during his tenure.

The Bears are 2-1 without Caleb Williams, but they clearly need him back. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +700 (tied for best)

The Rams really drew the short straw on their schedule this season, and it’s starting to take its toll. Their three losses this season are to the 49ers, Broncos and Bills — three legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But at some point, they’re going to have to beat teams like that if they want to realize their Super Bowl dream.

It would help if their special teams weren’t so awful. It says something about how good they are that they were a blocked overtime field goal away from beating the Bills on Monday night. Los Angeles has a really soft schedule coming up and will need to use that to get on a roll quickly before their dream season turns into a full-fledged nightmare.

Next game: vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Puka Nacua’s 17 catches against the Bills were one shy of the Rams' single-game record of 18, set by Tom Fears in 1950.

Kicker Harrison Mevis had a game-winning attempt blocked in overtime, further emphasizing the Rams' spectacular special-teams issues. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2000 (tied for ninth)

OK, Kyler Murray finally looked a little like the Kyler Murray of old. He wasn’t necessarily a dynamic passer, but he was very efficient and added a dash of dazzle with his legs. With the way the Vikings' defense shut down the Saints (142 total yards!), they don’t really need much out of their offense to keep winning. So if Murray becomes Kevin O’Connell’s latest successful reclamation project, then maybe the 5-0 Vikings are for real. As it is, five games are enough of a sample to put them in the top 10 and keep them there through their well-deserved bye week. The offenses of the Colts, Lions and Bills pose some interesting challenges when they come back.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Vikings have won 10 straight games for the first time since 1999-2000. This is also only the fourth time in franchise history this has happened.

Super Bowl odds: +2000 (tied for ninth)

Sean Payton took over the playcalling from OC Davis Webb and, what do you know? The Broncos' offense is still a mess. They beat the Chargers, so … Hooray! But QB Bo Nix is still struggling, especially in the first three quarters, and the Broncos running backs aren’t doing anything positive at all. Good thing they can play defense, and that Payton is savvy enough to keep them sharp in the fourth quarter of games, especially when they’re behind.

Also, to be fair to the Broncos, their schedule has been brutal — playing the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams and 49ers before they finally got the winless Chargers. But that won’t change; they don’t get many soft spots to figure things out.

Next game: vs. Seahawks (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Broncos lead the NFL with eight fourth-quarter comeback wins since 2025 (5 in 2025, 3 in 2026).

Super Bowl odds: +800 (tied for third-best)

The Ravens are just not the same team when QB Lamar Jackson is hurt, but they still looked pretty good Sunday night with Tyler Huntley at the helm. Their defense still isn’t what everyone thought it would be, but they can still run the ball better than almost anybody in the league. Getting Jackson back at full strength is really the key to their staying power, though. Maybe not next week in Cleveland, but certainly against the Bengals, Bills and Jaguars in the three tough weeks after that.

Next game: @ Browns (Sunday, 1:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Ravens offense ranks top six in the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating, adjusted net yards per pass attempt, yards per carry, yards per play, turnover margin and points per game.

Super Bowl odds: +1200 (seventh-best)

The Jaguars should send a nice bouquet of flowers to Nick Sirianni for the way he botched the end of the game in London, giving the Jags just enough room to pull off a miracle with a long kickoff return and a last-second, 57-yard Cam Little field goal. It should never have come to that in a game where they out-gained the Eagles 408-232.

Head coach Liam Coen didn’t help his team by passing up two easy field goals because of his over-aggressive nature. He loves his analytics and never met a fourth-down play he didn’t think his team could convert. Maybe at some point he’ll learn that "points are points" and sometimes a coach’s job is just to not take his team out of the game.

Next game: vs. Texans (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With their win over the Eagles, the Jaguars are now 12-1 over their last 13 regular season games, the best record in the NFL in that span.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags stayed hot in their first of two straight games in London. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1100 (sixth)

There’s no shame in losing a nail-biter to the powerful 49ers, so they’re staying in the top five for now. It’s still hard to find a better defense anywhere in the NFL, and they get more than enough offense out of QB Sam Darnold. Yes, it would be nice if he did something besides just throwing to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And their running game is getting a little thin with Zach Charbonnet still out and Jadarian Price now sidelined too.

Don’t get too attached to Seattle being this high. The Broncos, Chiefs and Bears are up next. That’s rough and will tell a lot about where the defending champ really belongs.

Next game: @ Broncos (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Prior to their loss to the 49ers on Sunday, the Seahawks had won nine straight home games.

Super Bowl odds: +800 (tied for third-best)

That was a heavyweight win in Los Angeles on Monday night, and it was mostly thanks to the power of Josh Allen. He had 121 rushing yards, and combined with RB James Cook, for 232 total. When those two are rolling, this Bills team is just impossible to stop, even on a night when they were missing No. 1 WR D.J. Moore. Sure, they needed a field goal block in overtime to pull it off and their defense was generally terrible.

This was still the perfect bounce-back game from the Bills' stumble against the Patriots last week. It’s early, but it really is starting to feel like the Bills and Chiefs are headed towards an eventual showdown again in the AFC playoffs. The Bills really need to fix their defense before then.

Next game: @ Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Allen earned his first career overtime win, improving to 1-7 in overtime games with the Bills.

It was a Hollywood ending for the Bills, who got a game-winning field goal from kicker Tyler Bass on Monday night. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950 (fifth-best)

The most impressive part about this Chiefs resurgence is how RB Kenneth Walker has given them the steady, powerful running game they’ve often seemed to lack. That’s given QB Patrick Mahomes room to breathe and not have to carry the offense. That will really help with the injuries to WRs Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice. Those are two big ones to watch as they come out of their bye week and have a huge swing through Seattle and Denver beginning in Week 7.

Next game: vs. Chargers (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs have started 4-0 in four completed seasons (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024), reaching the Super Bowl in three of those seasons.

Super Bowl odds: +700 (tied for best)

The 49ers barely hung on against the Seahawks and needed an unlikely drop by Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to seal it, but don’t get bogged down by the details: They're still undefeated and they’ve now beaten the defending champs, the Broncos and the Rams. They’re doing it with a stingy defense and an offense that’s hard to stop. They have it all, at least more than any other team in the NFL can say. And if you’re waiting for them to fall, don’t expect it to happen until they face the Seahawks again right after Thanksgiving. If they can hold their battered roster together, they could be 10-0 by then.

Next game: vs. Commanders (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The 49ers are 3-0 against the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams this season, becoming the first team since the 1981 Broncos to record three wins in their first five games against teams that reached a conference championship game the previous season.