Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: 49ers Stand Tall; 3 Teams Move In

Three teams moved into my top 10 this week, with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders all moving out. The teams that beat the Bears and the Raiders, meanwhile, moved in.

The San Francisco 49ers remain at the top after an impressive win over the reigning-champion Seahawks. San Francisco might be there for a while with games at home against the Commanders, on the road against the Falcons and back home against the Raiders coming up in the next three weeks.

Here’s this week’s top 10, starting with the NFC East leaders.

Quarterback Jameis Winston won't be thrilled with the tie in Week 5, but the first-place Giants extended their NFC East lead with the result. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +12500

No one loves a tie, but New York's result against Washington in Week 5 could help the Giants claim a division title and/or a playoff berth come the end of the season, especially in a year when the NFC East is truly up for grabs.

Despite injuries to several key players, most notably QB Jaxson Dart and linebacker Brian Burns, the Giants are playing the kind of hard-nosed football that makes them hard to dismiss as a playoff contender.

Player Stat: Wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely became the second WR-TE duo in NFL history to each record 11 receptions, at least 90 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Jordan Love delivered his most impressive performance of the season, going 25-of-31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5500

After an impressive bounce-back win, the Packers flash the potential to be a major player in the NFC race if the offense can continue to improve with quarterback Jordan Love at the helm. The running game must deliver enough splash plays for opponents to respect a balanced approach, which could lead to more big plays from wide receiver Christian Watson and others in the passing game.

Although consistency is key, the Packers’ win over the Bears speaks volumes about the team’s character and toughness under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Player Stat: Love has 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions in his career against the Bears.

Drake Maye had five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing) in a dominant performance against the Raiders. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2500

When the football world was ready to count out the Patriots, Mike Vrabel rallied his squad over the past two weeks to impressive wins in back-to-back weeks.

With Drake Maye working out of his early-season slump, the Patriots aren’t ready to concede their crown as the reigning AFC champs. They would be in first place in the AFC East entering Week 6 if the Buffalo Bills lose on Monday night.

Player Stat: In the win over the Raiders, Maye became the first quarterback in Patriots history (regular season) to throw for 300+ passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing TD in a single game.

Super Bowl odds: +800

If the Ravens can pull off clutch wins with their QB2 leading the way, imagine their potential when Lamar Jackson returns to action.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley delivered a stellar performance (24-of-32 for 201 yards and two touchdowns with six carries for 20 yards and another TD) in place of the injured Jackson. A game like that should help 30-year-old offensive coordinator Declan Doyle reimagine his scheme when the two-time MVP is back.

Player Stat: Running back Derrick Henry now has 44 career games with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, tied for the fifth-most in NFL history.

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Sam Darnold struggled against the 49ers with two interceptions. (Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1100

The defending champs are coming off a tough loss to a divisional foe, but head coach Mike Macdonald has built a rugged football team that can pull off a rare back-to-back title run if the running game can finally get going down the stretch. Running the ball has proven to be a struggle so far for the Seahawks, and it doesn't help when two of your backs (Emanuel Wilson and George Holani) also commit turnovers.

With a franchise quarterback (Sam Darnold), elite playmaker (wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba) playing opposite a championship-caliber defense that can take over games, the Seahawks will remain a major factor in the NFC race.

Player Stat: Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns with seven.

Josh Allen faces a tough road test against the Rams on Monday night. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

The Bills got an extra day of rest this week, and they might need it. Buffalo faces a difficult test on Monday night, traveling across the country to face a Los Angeles Rams defense that is set to get defensive tackle Aaron Donald back.

Player Stat: Allen has the most rushing touchdowns through his team’s first five games of a season in Bills history and the most by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

Somehow, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars escaped Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a win in the first of their two straight games in London. (James Fearn/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1100

The Jaguars continue to impress, even with an ugly win overseas. Jacksonville is led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a defense that specializes in timely playmaking. Wide receiver Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdowns from Lawrence, and a clutch kickoff return from veteran running back Ameer Abdullah set up kicker Cam Little's game-winning field goal in London.

With a tough game against a bitter division rival (the Houston Texans) on the horizon, the Jaguars have a chance to solidify their spot as a top contender in the AFC next week.

Player Stat: Lawrence now has five wins in international games, passing Tom Brady for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Justin Jefferson returned from injury and found the end zone in the Vikings' win over the Saints. (Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Style points don’t matter to Kevin O’Connell, who relies on his defense and a ball-control offense to stack wins.

Although quarterback Kyler Murray has started to find his rhythm with the Vikings’ talented supporting cast, including the returning Justin Jefferson this past week, the Vikings' ultra-aggressive defense continues to set the tone for this unbeaten squad. Minnesota held New Orleans to 133 net yards of offense, with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough going 16-of-25 for 96 yards and two interceptions.

Player Stat: Running back Aaron Jones has 90 or more rushing yards in three of his last four games.

Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs had an early bye in Week 5. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950

The bye week will have given head coach Andy Reid more time to experiment with his schemes to add a dimension to an offense that is showing more balance, with Kenneth Walker III dominating in the backfield. The Chiefs will return to action next week at home against the Chargers.

Player Stat: Walker's 537 rushing yards are the most in Chiefs history through the first four games of a season.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers got one of the most impressive wins of the season so far by taking down the reigning champions on the road. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Head coach Kyle Shanahan cracked his nemesis’ code and helped the 49ers remain undefeated with a gusty performance on the road. San Francisco is 5-0 and will have a two-game lead in the ultra-competitive NFC West heading into Week 6. It has been nothing less than a dream start to the season for them.

Quarterback Brock Purdy repeatedly found new WR1 Mike Evans down the stretch against the Seahawks to sneak past their division rivals. Although the performance was far from perfect, the 49ers’ gritty style makes them a tough matchup for any opponent.

Player Stat: The 49ers are 3-0 against the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams this season. They're the first team since the 1981 Broncos to record three wins in their first five games against teams that reached a conference championship game the previous season.