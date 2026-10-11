49ers' LB Dre Greenlaw Ejected After Headbutting Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks after his late hit on Sam Darnold set off a scuffle on the Seattle sideline that saw Greenlaw headbutt a helmet-less player.
With about six minutes left in the first half, Greenlaw chased Darnold toward the sideline on a scramble. He gave the Seahawks quarterback an extra shove as Darnold was already heading out of bounds, and officials threw a flag for the late hit.
The Seattle bench didn’t take kindly to the shove.
Greenlaw ended up in the middle of the Seahawks’ sideline, and Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV got in his face and pushed his facemask. Greenlaw responded by headbutting Jones, who didn’t have his helmet on at the time.
Officials enforced the penalty on the late hit and ejected Greenlaw.
The headbutt also comes one week after Greenlaw drew scrutiny for his conduct in San Francisco’s Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos.
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