2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall

The 2027 NFL Draft is still more than six months away, but offseason priorities are starting to bubble after a full month of the regular season.

Granted, there are a few winless teams that never would have expected to be in the position they're in. Moreover, a quarterback class that looked like it could be an all-timer before the college season has underwhelmed. So a lot can and will change between now and late April.

But take this early mock draft as it is intended to be: a guide of today's top prospects as well as a forecast of the biggest positions of need for each NFL franchise.

*Draft order set by current standings

We all know that the value of quarterbacks could push one up to No. 1 overall, but I’m old enough to remember that this franchise once shocked the world by selecting Mario Williams over Reggie Bush in 2006. Put simply, Smith is the best prospect in this class. The Texans already have a talented receiver corps on paper, but injuries at the position have held the franchise back for too long.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +230

I was surprised when Robert Saleh and the Titans opted to take wide receiver Carnell Tate over off-ball linebacker Sonny Styles this past April, but Tennessee can boost a sagging pass rush with an even twitchier edge rusher in Simmons.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +6500

Even with Baker Mayfield extended on a three-year, $165 million dollar deal, I wouldn’t put it past longtime general manager Jason Licht to draft a quarterback here, should he see one of this year’s candidates as a future franchise signal-caller — especially if Jalon Daniels doesn’t impress in his spot duty while Mayfield recovers from a thumb injury. Nabbing Moore — one of the cleanest cornerback prospects I’ve seen in my nearly 30 years of scouting — would be a helluva consolation prize.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +8000

Khalil Mack will one day be enshrined in Canton as one of the great pass-rushers of his generation, but young reinforcements are needed. As long as Jim Harbaugh isat the helm, adding talented big men along the line of scrimmage is always going to be the priority.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +8000

It isn’t fair to blame Malik Willis for the winless Dolphins’ struggles. But with only one touchdown pass over Miami’s first four games, he has hardly proven a difference-maker, either. Manning hasn’t dominated at Texas, but he has the physical traits and intangibles that project to becoming a franchise quarterback. With Willis under contract for two more seasons, the Dolphins could be patient with Manning.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +420

Geno Smith has proven to be a much better investment for the Jets with an impressive 5:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the first quarter of the season. But that has not resulted in wins, outside of a Week 1 victory over the hapless Titans. The Jets need a young quarterback to excite the fan base (and teammates), and Chambliss has the talent, poise and backstory to inspire.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +950

On the heels of the Saints surrendering five rushing touchdowns to the division rival Falcons, adding a run-stuffer might seem like the smarter move. But in reality, adding true difference-makers to any level of the defense should be the top priority for general manager Mickey Loomis. Pierre’s explosiveness and violent playing style has made him a favorite among many scouts this season, legitimizing top-10 projections.

It doesn’t much matter whether it is Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota at quarterback if the Commanders don’t add more playmaking to their receiving corps. Becker was overshadowed by Fernando Mendoza during Indiana’s title run a year ago, but he’s a star in his own right, boasting an impressive combination of size, body control and strong hands to project as a future difference-maker.

Unless the Cardinals see Carson Beck as their future, it will be hard for general manager Monti Ossenfort to pass up the opportunity to pair a surgical passer such as Dante Moore with Mike LaFleur. Moore might be the most gifted thrower in this class, but he hasn’t always played his best football under the brightest lights and is coming off a scary concussion.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +2200

The Bengals will have big decisions to make at cornerback after this season with four impending free agents at the position, including standout DJ Turner. Cincinnati has historically been willing to gamble on elite athletes, and Robinson is certainly that, boasting rare agility and ball skills for the position.

Currently ranked 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, the Jets need to retool the interior of their defensive line after trading away Quinnen Williams a year ago. It would be fitting to replace him with Echoles — the top defensive tackle of this class — with the selection acquired from the Cowboys.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey might be tempted to take the same approach outlined a pick earlier and use this selection on a cornerback to replace Sauce Gardner, but I think Cole could have an even greater impact. He offers a prototypical blend of size, speed and explosiveness.

It has been more than 20 years since the Steelers invested a first-round pick on a wide receiver, relying instead on their ability to develop. It's been a tried-and-true strategy for them. But Coleman would come ready-made. Tall, fast and possessing the ability to make circus catches look easy, he boasts a similar skill set as former Steelers star George Pickens.

The Cowboys have historically avoided true off-ball linebackers in the first round, investing in just one (Leighton Vander Esch in 2018) in the past 20 years. But given their talented defensive tackles, adding a linebacker with sideline to sideline range would make sense — especially considering how much the running game is featured in the NFC East.

Herd Hierarchy for Week 5: Cowboys emerge, Falcons climb, Are the Chiefs on top? | The Herd

Compelled to release former first-round pick Terrion Arnold following an offseason arrest, the Lions have since struggled in coverage and acknowledged they were in on Joey Porter Jr. trade talks. With Porter now in Dallas, Detroit may have little choice but to wait until next year to patch the position. Hampton has the size and agility to project as a future star in the NFL.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has shown a willingness to gamble on elite athletes in the past, and with Philadelphia currently struggling in the passing game, adding the 6-foot-7, 242-pound Green would make a lot of sense as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jake Matthews could very well return in 2027 for his 13th NFL season, but if the Falcons aren’t sure, head coach Kevin Stefanski may push for a similarly built and durable left tackle to keep the Falcons' resurgent running game humming. Lauck lacks elite arm length but checks every other box.

The Broncos face a big decision at offensive tackle at the end of the season with veterans Garett Bolles (34 years old) and Mike McGlinchey (32) on the books for over $50 million. Sean Payton had a history of investing first-round draft picks on blockers in New Orleans, and he may see the opportunity to get younger and cheaper at the position as just too good to pass up. Seaton began his college career at Colorado prior to transferring to LSU.

Excitement is growing in Carolina with Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan silencing critics with their stellar play this season. Unfortunately, the news hasn’t been as good in the running game, where 2024 second-round pick Jonathan Brooks has yet to pan out. Baugh is a bulldozer with breakaway speed and has emerged as the consensus choice to be the top running back prospect.

Drake Maye’s struggles early in the season dominated the headlines, but the Patriots' run defense has also withered thus far in 2026. New England has surrendered an uncharacteristic four rushing touchdowns in four games. Washington has the girth and strength to improve this with pocket-collapsing potential as a pass-rusher as well.

Maybe Deshaun Watson really is resurrecting his career. Maybe one of Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green or Dillon Gabriel will prove to be the future in Cleveland. But with two first-round picks and a quarterback class as rich as this one still figures to be, general manager Andrew Berry shouldn’t waste the opportunity to fix the Browns' biggest worry. Mestemaker’s upside could warrant a gamble earlier by another team, but he’ll likely need time before seeing the field.

Odds to be drafted 1st overall: +650

Drew Mestemaker finds Justin Bowick for 21-yard TD, shrinking Oklahoma State's deficit against West Virginia

A big reason for the Browns' impressive play this season has been the steady, veteran presence of a retooled offensive line. However, with right guard Teven Jenkins on a one-year deal and center Elgton Jenkins’ contract up a year later, Cleveland might want to boost its front with one of the safest prospects in the draft.

The Raiders are one of this year’s most pleasant surprises, with veteran Kirk Cousins (and his NFL-best 11 touchdown passes) leading the way. Cousins' success is all the more remarkable given the Raiders’ relatively ho-hum receiving corps. Coleman-Williams isn’t big, but he plays with the suddenness and savvy that could make him an excellent fit in Klint Kubiak’s scheme.

DeMarcus Lawrence has already stated that he anticipates this being his final season and fellow edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is in the final year of his deal. The Seahawks were wise to extend Derick Hall prior to the season and are using Nick Emmanwori off the edge, but reinforcements will likely be needed. Though Uiagalelei is sometimes overshadowed by the rest of the talent on Oregon’s roster, he plays with the instincts and physicality Mike Macdonald demands.

Rams ‘should be better’, 49ers vs Seahawks, Texans facing elimination on Nick’s Week 5 Tiers | FTF

The Jaguars have a massive free-agent decision looming with Arik Armstead, who remains a difference-maker in his 12th season. Even if the Jaguars bring him back, adding some youth to the rotation would make sense. Scott could be a promising option who happens to reside just a few hours south.

I’m old enough to remember Jim Leonhard as an undersized but instinctive and hard-hitting safety at Wisconsin prior to becoming a coach. Now, in his role as the Bills’ defensive coordinator, he might push for a young safety, especially with three veterans (C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone) as pending free agents.

Cam Skattebo is one of the most punishing and exciting runners in the NFL today, but he plays such a physical brand of football that some question how long he’ll last. With 21 pending free agents, John Harbaugh is going to be making plenty of changes to this roster. I suspect he’ll add to the Giants’ backfield if a proven playmaker such as Lacy were to fall into his lap.

I limited myself to five Risers (and five Fallers) in a recent article, with McKinney falling just outside the former list. He excelled a couple of years ago in Boulder playing opposite Travis Hunter, and he’s been even better at Notre Dame alongside Leonard Moore. Long, athletic and confident, McKinney has the look of a quality NFL starter. The Bears could be looking for one given that they have four pending free agents at cornerback, including Tyrique Stevenson.

The Ravens have the oldest defensive line in football but could get a lot younger very quickly with Calais Campbell (40), John Jenkins (37) and Broderick Washington (30) all pending free agents. Adding some youth up front could be a priority, and the 6-foot-7, 260-pound Heldt plays with the combination of power and relentlessness that have long personified the Ravens.

It is truly a testament to just how disruptive the Vikings' defense has been this season that the club is undefeated. The offense, in fact, has generated a total of six touchdowns through four games. Maybe Kyler Murray will figure things out with Kevin O’Connell. If not, new general manager Nolan Teasley will be looking to put his own stamp on the team with his first draft, and there could be plenty of quarterbacks to consider. Carr’s stock has improved of late thanks to his poise and downfield precision.

Travis Kelce remains one of the NFL’s best tight ends, but he’ll turn 37 this month, so the Chiefs will soon need to identify his successor. Johnson would be an intriguing candidate. Like Kelce, he possesses legitimate size to handle in-line blocking duties. But it is his exceptional hands and suddenness as a downfield target that have scouts particularly excited about his future.

Veteran Jake Brendel has proven himself to be a quality center in the NFL, but he’s a pending free agent and 34 years old. While Pieper plays right guard at Iowa, his undersized frame, quickness and smarts have scouts convinced his NFL future is at center. He’s a future decade-long starter who won’t get out of the first round.