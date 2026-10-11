NFL Week 5 Defining Stats: Gibbs Makes History, Herbert Hits New Lows

Week 5 brought another round of records, led by young stars making history and teams heading in very different directions.

Jahmyr Gibbs passed Barry Sanders, while Trey McBride topped Jimmy Graham as both continued rewriting the record books early in their careers. The 49ers kept their dream start rolling, and Jordan Love’s connection with Christian Watson fueled a breakout performance for the Packers.

Elsewhere, the Eagles late-game struggles continued, while Justin Herbert’s fourth-quarter numbers made simply spiking the ball look like a better option.

From historic milestones to struggles that defy belief, here are the numbers that defined Week 5:

Jahmyr Gibbs now has 58 career scrimmage touchdowns, passing former Lions star Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history before turning 25.

Including today, Gibbs has three games with at least 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns since 2025, the most in the NFL ahead of Bijan Robinson’s two.

Gibbs also has 16 career games with multiple touchdowns, the most in NFL history before turning 25, passing Jim Brown, Todd Gurley and Christian McCaffrey, who each had 15.

His 23 career games with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown rank third all-time before turning 25, behind Sanders (26) and Emmitt Smith (25).

Jordan Love has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of the first five games this season, becoming the first Packers quarterback to do so since Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Love’s 359 passing yards and counting are the most ever by a Packers quarterback against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

Love has thrown 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his career against the Bears.

Love's six completions of 20+ air yards today were the most in a game in his career.

With 388 career receptions (eight today), Trey McBride has officially passed Jimmy Graham (386) for the most receptions by a tight end in his first five NFL seasons in NFL history.

McBride is now the first tight end in NFL history with at least seven receptions in each of his team’s first five games of a season.

Birds Continue to Fall

The Eagles’ second-half struggles continued. Over their last three games, Philadelphia has scored just three points on 18 second-half drives, with 10 three-and-outs and only 12 first downs. The Eagles have converted just two of their 20 third-down attempts during that stretch.

Eagles-Jaguars was the first NFL game in the last 50 seasons — since 1977, as far back as available research goes — to feature two lead-changing field goals in the final 15 seconds of regulation and finish without overtime.

At 2-3, the Eagles are below .500 for the first time since they were 6-7 in 2021. Back then, Jason Kelce was their center, A.J. Brown was still with the Titans and Shane Steichen was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator, four coordinators ago. Aaron Rodgers was on his way to his fourth MVP award, and Tom Brady was in his second-to-last NFL season.

Jaylen Warren’s 80-yard touchdown catch was just the second touchdown reception of at least 80 yards by a running back in Steelers history. The only other came in 1946, when Bill Dudley caught an 80-yard touchdown pass on the road against the Boston Yanks.

Warren is the first player since at least 1991 to have a receiving touchdown of 75-plus yards and a rushing touchdown of 50-plus yards in the same game. The last player to record one of each over an entire season was Jonathan Taylor in 2021.

Warren scored more touchdowns of at least 50 yards today (two) than all Steelers running backs combined over the team’s previous 264 games (one).

Jets rookie David Bailey recorded three sacks against the Browns, including two in the first half, bringing his season total to five — the most among NFL rookies.

Bailey became the first Jets rookie with multiple sacks in a game since Lorenzo Mauldin in 2015 and the first with multiple sacks in a half since Quinton Coples in 2012.

Next Gen Stats credited Bailey with nine pressures against Cleveland, tying Jared Verse’s Week 7 performance in 2024 for the most by a rookie in a game since 2024. Bailey also leads all rookies this season in total pressures (26) and quick pressures (nine).

Christian Watson now has nine scrimmage touchdowns of at least 40 yards since 2022, which is tied with Rashid Shaheed and Jameson Williams for third-most in the NFL. Only Ja’Marr Chase (13) and Tyreek Hill (11) have more.

Watson joins Billy Howton (1952, 1956) and Don Hutson (1942, 1945) as the only Packers with at least 400 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns through the first five games of a season.

Since 2022, Watson is tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 plays of at least 40 yards, trailing only Derrick Henry (19), Hill (18) and Saquon Barkley (18).

Watson’s 10 catches of at least 50 yards since 2022 are tied with Hill for second-most in the NFL, behind only Nico Collins (12).

Watson became the first player with two scrimmage touchdowns of at least 40 yards in a regular-season game since Zay Flowers in Week 18 last season.

Matthew Golden and Watson each topped 100 receiving yards, giving the Packers two 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since 2021 when Marquez Valdes-Scantling had 123 yards and Davante Adams had 115 against the Vikings.

Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely became the second wide receiver-tight end duo in NFL history to each record 11 receptions, at least 90 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Nabers 20 targets tied for second-most in Giants history since targets began being tracked in 1992. Odell Beckham Jr. holds the record with 21 on Dec. 28, 2014, and also had 20 on Dec. 22, 2016.

Is this the Year?

The 49ers have improved to 5-0 for the third time under head coach Kyle Shanahan. In the previous two instances (2019 and 2023), San Francisco went on to reach the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are 3-0 against the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams this season, becoming the first team since the 1981 Broncos to record three wins in their first five games against teams that reached a conference championship game the previous season.

Brock Purdy has completed 24 of 34 passes targeting Mike Evans this season for 406 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, averaging 11.9 yards per attempt. His 149.9 passer rating when targeting Evans is the highest among the 55 QB-receiver duos with at least 25 attempts this season.