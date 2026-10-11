Cardinals Seeking 2nd-Rounder For Marvin Harrison Jr.; Unclear If Texans Are Favorites

We're starting to get some clarity in the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade saga.

Harrison's time with the Arizona Cardinals is over, and the team is seeking a second-round pick for the wide receiver, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. But while many speculated that the Houston Texans would be Harrison's landing spot, Glazer didn't seem sure he'd wind up reuniting with his former Ohio State teammate and quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

"Everybody thought it was Houston, but they kind of pulled back," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "Here's what Arizona's looking for: They put the word out yesterday, they're hoping that some other team — maybe someone goes down or someone gets really desperate for a wide receiver — and they come up to their asking price of a second-round pick. But [Harrison] wasn't even at the team meeting last night. His time in Arizona is over."

Glazer's report comes a day after ESPN reported that the Cardinals had agreed to terms on a trade involving Harrison, but it wasn't reported which team would acquire him. However, Harrison won't play in the Cardinals' Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Harrison has failed to live up to the high expectations that followed him from Ohio State when he was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He put up respectable numbers as a rookie, logging 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. His numbers have only fallen from there, though. He had 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 2025.

This season has been even worse for Harrison. He only has five receptions on 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the season. He's recorded one or zero receptions in three of the Cardinals' first four contests, with tight end Trey McBride, wide receiver Michael Wilson and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne all becoming more trustworthy targets for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Last week, former NFL star wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh told our Eric D. Williams that he thinks Harrison should request a trade from the Cardinals in order to restart his career.

"I believe that’s the best thing for him, is just getting a fresh start somewhere else," Houshmandzadeh told Williams. "I don’t believe the Cardinals look at him as that generational player that he was when they drafted him. If they did, he would be involved in the offense.

"When the coach wants to get you involved in the offense, it’s very obvious. You get your targets, you get your opportunity. And with him not getting that, they don’t value him. So, for me, you’ve just got to move on."

But as the Cardinals seek a second-round pick, a league source seemingly implied to Williams that Harrison isn't worth that.

"He is just an average or a little above-average WR," a league source told Williams. "If he was drafted 104 instead of No. 4, he would be OK. You have to look at it that way."

The league source added to Williams that they don't expect Harrison's production to get much better with a new team.

"He had a ton of chances with everyone wanting him to be the man," the league source told Williams. "So, unless it’s an issue of maturity, motivation or coaching, why would it work better somewhere else? It will be similar."

Harrison has another year remaining on his rookie contract, but the team that acquires him can pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.