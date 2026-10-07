NFL DFS Week 5: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Our Week 4 slate delivered some big performances, with C.J. Stroud and Kyren Williams leading the way. The Buccaneers defense also came through as a great budget option, freeing up salary to spend elsewhere.

Let’s carry that momentum into Week 5.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with each player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to find the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 5’s main Sunday slate.

As long as the Lions defense keeps playing this poorly, Jared Goff is a must-use every week as Detroit's offense will have to keep up. In a game with the highest Over/Under on the main slate, he’s a great option at $8,100.

Through four weeks, Goff ranks second in passing yards (1,214) and is tied for third in passing touchdowns (9). Against an Arizona defense that’s vulnerable through the air, he could be in for a huge game.

New DFS strategy until proven otherwise: take quarterbacks and WR1s facing the Lions defense.

The Lions defense is on pace to be one of the worst in NFL history. Through four games, Detroit is allowing 31.8 points per game. Only the 2020 Lions (32.4) and 2008 Lions (32.3) have finished a season allowing more over the last 40 years.

Brissett will sling it in what should be a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. At his cheap price, he offers tremendous value.

Hampton had fewer carries than Keaton Mitchell last week, largely because the Chargers trailed for most of the game and Mitchell is the better pass catcher. There’s no way that trend continues. Hampton is simply too talented.

The Broncos rank 29th against the run, allowing 142.8 rushing yards per game through four weeks. L.A. will lean on its young running back in a MUST-win game to avoid falling to 0-5.

With Jordan Mason out, Aaron Jones has been a solid RB option this season.

The Saints rank 30th against the run, allowing 147.8 rushing yards per game (591 total) and an NFL-worst nine rushing touchdowns.

Jones has also caught at least four passes in each of his last two games. He could be in for a big day.

We’re going with the Goff-St. Brown stack in this game.

St. Brown is coming off two straight down games by his standards, and this could be his breakout. A theme is clearly developing here: target players in this Cards-Lions matchup. Arizona has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in the NFL and ranks 30th in receiving yards allowed to slot receivers.

Amon-Ra should feast.

The Commanders have given up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. At just $5,300, Likely is a solid value option with plenty of upside in what could be a high-scoring game.

Washington Commanders $3,300

Through the first four weeks of the season, we’re 3-4 on finding a home run defense at a cheap price.

This week, we like Washington against a Giants offense led by Jameis Winston. New York will put up some points, no doubt, but we’re counting on the Jameis Winston experience to deliver multiple turnovers and maybe even a pick-six for the Commanders.