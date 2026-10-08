NFL Trade Deadline: League Execs Expect A Handful Of Standout WRs To Be Targets

We aren't even in the heat of trade deadline season in the NFL, and yet we've already seen a few noteworthy trades across the league.

Last week, the New York Giants landed quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and the Dallas Cowboys swung a big trade for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. This week, it was the Baltimore Ravens' turn to take a swing, acquiring Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles for multiple draft picks, including a 2028 second-rounder.

Who might be the next standout to move? With just over a month before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, we asked people around the NFL which players we should be keeping an eye on over the next few weeks, and which teams could be in a spot to sell. Here's what we learned.

Ralph Vacchiano: This could be a good year for teams that are looking for a boost for their offense for the second half of the season, because several talented wide receivers could be available around the trade deadline. And the cost might not be very high.

Multiple NFL sources told me that five receivers in particular could end up on the trading block — Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns). All but Godwin are former first-round picks, and only Godwin and Jeudy are older than 25.

"There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore," one team executive told me. "And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works."

"Sometimes we look at talent more than production when it comes to trades," an assistant general manager told me. "Maybe a guy is used wrong somewhere else. Maybe it’s the system. Maybe he doesn’t like the staff or the city. But if we see talent, we think we can make it work.

"And I think a lot of the receivers that might be available have some pretty obvious talent."

Marvin Harrison Jr. only has five catches in four games so far this season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Not all of those receivers will be available, of course. Several NFL sources told me they doubted Harrison, in particular, would be traded — at least not at a discount price.

"He seems like something the Cards would want to hold onto to build around," the executive told me. "There’s so much talent there and he’s still only 24. I know they’ve got a new coaching staff there, but they’ve got to think they can figure him out."

Last week, Eric explored what could be next for Harrison amid his slumping start. Former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh suggested to Eric that the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans could be fits for Harrison.

As for which players among that group of receivers seem most likely to be moved, the assistant general manager had a pair of names in mind.

"The two I’d be looking at are Thomas and Jeudy," the assistant general manager told me. "Liam Coen looks like he’s buried Thomas there, but man, he was sensational as a rookie [in 2024]. And Jeudy is yesterday’s news in Cleveland. That team has two terrific young receivers (Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion) and a tight end to throw to (Harold Fannin). They don’t need a guy that erratic.

"But he could definitely help somebody else if he lands in the right place."

Jerry Jeudy might be the odd man out in Cleveland's wide receivers room. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Chargers Seem Like Logistical Sellers

Vacchiano: The biggest problem teams face at the trading deadline each year is finding the actual sellers, because the trading deadline comes after Week 9, meaning it’s at the halfway mark of the season.

And most teams don’t want to admit their season is over and start dismantling their team.

The big exception this year could be the Chargers, who several NFL sources told me they will be watching closely, especially if their season continues to go off the rails. Jim Harbaugh’s squad is already 0-4 and facing a very difficult schedule. With the Broncos, Chiefs, Rams and Texans up next, when the deadline hits, they really might be 0-8.

"They are the most likely team to pull the plug," one NFL executive told me. "Maybe Tampa (also 0-4) is another one, but the Chargers are intriguing because they’ve got some players there. A lot of us thought they’d be good — or at least a lot better than they’ve shown.

"And if this turns into a disaster, they need a real reset in the offseason. When that’s looming, sometimes [general managers] open the doors and take whatever they can get."

Veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack has three sacks this season, making him an enticing candidate to get traded. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Chargers do have some intriguing and expendable pieces that maybe could help teams in the playoff race. Khalil Mack is 35 and nowhere near the edge rusher he used to be, but teams are always looking for help in their pass-rushing rotation. And receiver Quentin Johnston has never played like the first-rounder he was and has had plenty of drop issues, but he’s also a 6-foot-3, 208-pound target who had 16 touchdowns over the last two years.

"They wouldn’t get a lot for them," the executive told me. "But that’s what happens when your season goes wrong."

But Even Some Execs Are Skeptical Chargers Will Sell

Eric D. Williams: Expected nationally to compete for a Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers have woefully underperformed this season as one of five teams that sit at 0-4 heading into Week 5 games.

But while the Chargers are cratering and showing no signs of climbing their way out of a deep hole, two league sources I spoke with said it's unlikely the Chargers would trade major assets away.

"No," one league executive told me when asked if the Chargers would move on from players at the trade deadline.

Another longtime scout provided more words when asked to explain why the Chargers likely will not move on from players at the trade deadline.

"Harbaugh has been fairly loyal to players he’s helped acquire, and I don’t think the personnel department is any different," the scout told me. "[Khalil] Mack just needs to retire after the season. Quentin showed inconsistent hands coming out and similar vibes to why Mike Williams wasn’t a long-term player, either.

"Also, that division as a whole is much improved, so there really is no need to panic … yet."

Quentin Johnston might be another candidate to get traded if the Chargers opt to be sellers ahead of the deadline. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

During the 11 years general manager Tom Telesco ran the team, the Chargers seldom engineered any midseason trades. Telesco sent cornerback Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans in 2020 for a sixth-round pick. In 2017, he sent Dontrelle Inman to the Chicago Bears for a conditional seventh-round pick.

But since Joe Hortiz took over as general manager three years ago, the Chargers have made some minor moves at the deadline. Just last season, the Chargers traded safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick for pass rusher Odafe Oweh and a seventh-rounder. The Chargers also gave up a sixth-round pick for Trevor Penning and moved safety cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor to the New York Jets for a seventh-round pick.

However, the Chargers have traditionally been risk-averse when it comes to making moves at the trade deadline because few pan out over the long haul. Along with that, Harbaugh has significant say in roster decisions and will want to ride the season out as long as possible.